Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets reclaimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

The Jets sent Kahkonen, 28, to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Kahkonen had spent the preseason with the Jets before being selected by Colorado off waivers on Oct. 11.

He played one game for the Avalanche, stopping 16 of 20 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 30.

Kahkonen is 49-68-15 with a 3.34 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and four shutouts in 140 games with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and Avalanche.

Winnipeg also placed defenseman Logan Stanley on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Stanley, 26, has one goal and two assists in 11 games this season, his fifth with the Jets.