Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended five games for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced its ruling Sunday following a hearing with Reaves earlier in the day. This is Reaves' fourth career suspension and the third attached to a hit he delivered. Reaves will forfeit $35,156.25 in salary and is eligible to return for Toronto on Dec. 4 against Nashville.

The play in question happened during the second period of Saturday's game between the Leafs and Oilers. Nurse was carrying the puck behind his own net when Reaves delivered a thundering shoulder hit to Nurse's head. Edmonton's bloodied blueliner immediately fell to the ice and had to be helped to the dressing room by training staff and a teammate. Nurse did not return. Reaves received a five-minute major and match penalty.

"Reaves closes in on Nurse and delivers a high, hard check that cuts across the front of Nurse's body, missing his core and picking his head, making it the main point of contact on his body where such head contact was avoidable," the department said a video released Sunday. " ... While we understand Nurse is in the process of playing the puck, Nurse does not materially change the position of his head and body just prior to contact that makes his head the main point of contact."

The department said the five-game ban was determined because the play satisfied both elements of an illegal check -- the head being the main point of contact and such contact being avoidable by Reaves -- and caused an injury to Nurse, coupled with Reaves' history of prior suspensions.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch provided no update on Nurse's health status after Edmonton' 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.

Losing Nurse for any extended period would be a blow to Edmonton's defensive depth. Nurse has two goals and nine points in 18 games this season while averaging nearly 21 minutes per game on the Oilers' blue line (third most among defensemen). He has been a stalwart second-pairing skater who plays in all situations. That production won't be easy for the Oilers replace from a mix of potential candidates, including larger roles for Travis Dermott, Brett Kulak or Ty Emberson.

Reaves has been in and out of the Leafs' lineup this season, averaging a team-low 7:51 minutes per game with one assist in 16 appearances.

"It's a dangerous play," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said Saturday. "[Reaves] has got to know that Nursey doesn't see him coming and choose the right path there, and he doesn't. It's tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that."