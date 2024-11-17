Open Extended Reactions

The NHL fined Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk $5,000 on Sunday for clipping Florida defenseman Jesper Boqvist during the Panthers' 5-0 victory at home Saturday.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Pionk received a 10-minute misconduct penalty on the play in the third period. He appeared to be trying to hip check Boqvist but caught him on the knee instead and sent the Panthers forward to the ice in apparent pain.

The last time Pionk was punished by the league's Department of Player Safety was April 12, 2023, when he received a $5,000 fine for cross-checking.

Pionk, 29, has 17 points (3 goals, 14 assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 18 games this season for the Jets.

He has 234 points (37 goals, 197 assists) in 485 regular-season games with the New York Rangers and Jets. He has 14 points (all assists) in 22 playoff contests.