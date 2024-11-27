        <
        >

          Sabres get Tage Thompson back from injury, but lose to Wild

          • ESPN News Services
          Nov 27, 2024, 06:39 PM

          Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson returned from a five-game absence in Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Wild.

          Thompson, 27, spent 19 minutes, 42 seconds on ice in the loss. He suffered a lower-body injury during a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 11, and the Sabres went 4-1-0 in his absence.

          Wednesday's loss snapped Buffalo's three-game winning streak.

          Thompson has recorded 18 points (team-high 11 goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season.

          Field Level Media contributed to this report.