Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson returned from a five-game absence in Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Wild.

Thompson, 27, spent 19 minutes, 42 seconds on ice in the loss. He suffered a lower-body injury during a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 11, and the Sabres went 4-1-0 in his absence.

Wednesday's loss snapped Buffalo's three-game winning streak.

Thompson has recorded 18 points (team-high 11 goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.