The Minnesota Wild claimed defenseman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Dermott, who turns 28 on Dec. 22, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton before the season. The Oilers placed him on waivers Thursday.

Dermott did not produce a point in 10 appearances for the Oilers. He averaged 13:05 of ice time and accrued two penalty minutes with three shots on goal.

The journeyman will join his fifth NHL team.

Originally a second-round draft pick in 2015 by Toronto, Dermott has played in 339 games for the Maple Leafs (2017 to 2022), Vancouver Canucks (2022-23), Arizona Coyotes (2023-24) and Oilers. He has totaled 62 points (16 goals, 46 assists).