The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Brayden Pachal to a two-year, $2.375 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Pachal, 25, has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), 72 hits and 27 penalty minutes in 31 games this season.

A Stanley Cup champion with Vegas, Pachal has totaled 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 230 hits and 86 penalty minutes in 93 career games with the Golden Knights and Flames.

Pachal was claimed off waivers by Calgary on Feb. 4.