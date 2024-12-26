NHL teams with the most wins in a single season

The Boston Bruins skated to a 65-12-5 mark during the 2022-2023 season, good for an NHL-record 135 points and an .823 points percentage. Boston became just the fourth team in NHL history to win 60 games and set the NHL record for wins in a single season.
Here's a look at the teams with the most wins in an NHL season:
65 wins
Boston Bruins, 2022-2023 (65-12-5 in 82 games)
62 wins
Detroit Red Wings, 1995-1996 (62-13-7 in 82 games)
Tampa Bay Lightning, 2018-2019 (62-16-4 in 82 games)
60 wins
Montreal Canadiens, 1976-1977 (60-8-12 in 80 games)*
59 wins
Montreal Canadiens, 1977-1978 (59-10-11 in 80 games)*
58 wins
Montreal Canadiens, 1975-1976 (58-11-11 in 80 games)*
Detroit Red Wings, 2005-2006 (58-16-8 in 82 games)
Florida Panthers, 2021-2022 (58-18-6 in 82 games)
57 wins
Boston Bruins, 1970-1971 (57-14-7 in 78 games)
Edmonton Oilers, 1983-1984 (57-18-5 in 80 games)*
56 wins
Edmonton Oilers, 1985-1986 (56-17-7 in 80 games)*
Washington Capitals, 2015-2016 (56-18-8 in 82 games)
Colorado Avalanche, 2021-2022 (56-19-7 in 82 games)*
Pittsburgh Penguins, 1992-1993 (56-21-7 in 84 games)
*Won the Stanley Cup
