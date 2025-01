Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension Friday.

Myers, 27, has recorded two assists in 11 games in his first season with Toronto, averaging 17:08 of ice time.

He has 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists), a plus-six plus/minus and 72 penalty minutes in 169 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs.