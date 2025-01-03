ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders felt the on-ice officials missed a "clear" head shot by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi that injured rookie defenseman Isaiah George on Thursday night.

Just over midway into the second period, Domi delivered a reverse hit to George while on the forecheck in the Islanders' zone. George fell to the ice and left for the trainers' room after finishing his shift with 9:21 left in the period.

He did not return to the game. Islanders coach Patrick Roy said George was in the concussion protocol but offered no further update on his health.

Moments after the Domi hit -- which wasn't penalized -- Leafs forward Bobby McMann scored the first of his two goals in Toronto's 2-1 victory over the Islanders. Toronto goalie Joseph Woll was outstanding in making 32 saves.

Roy felt the referees missed a call on Domi.

"I guess we have a different opinion of the situation on that hit. To me, it was clearly a head shot, so obviously we don't see the play the same way," he said. "But what can I do? I mean, they're the one who makes calls on the ice."

Islanders captain Anders Lee agreed. "To be honest, we would've loved a call. We thought he got him in the head, but they thought he didn't. So that's the discrepancy there," he said.

After the game, Domi called the hit "part of the game" and "pretty clean."

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he didn't believe Domi's hit deserved a penalty. "It was a real good play by him. He saw the guy coming. It was a clean reverse hit. Good things happen sometimes after that," he said.

Berube noted that the Leafs scored soon after that hit and praised Domi's physical play against the Islanders.

"When Max is engaged like he was tonight and being physical when the time is right, he is a difficult guy to play against," the coach said.

George, 20, had five points in his first 24 NHL games. He was selected 98th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Islanders.

This was the Islanders' second straight loss to Toronto this week and third in a row. With the New York Rangers' win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, the Islanders (14-18-7) are now last in the Metro Division.

"I have nothing to support what I'm going to say, but we're playing good hockey," Roy said after the game.