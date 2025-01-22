Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin had a setback in his rehab from a lower-body injury and is now considered week-to-week.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Nichushkin "is not close to coming back soon."

Nichushkin, 29, has not played since Dec. 31. He has 17 points (11 goals, 6 assists) in 21 games this season.

"He's an impact player on any line that he plays on and has a huge impact on special teams, too," Bednar said. "One player of that caliber makes a big difference."

The Avalanche are 14-7-0 with Nichushkin and 14-12-1 without him this season.

Nichushkin was suspended in May for at least six months and placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. It was an announcement that came in the middle of Colorado's playoff run, marking the second straight postseason where the right winger was unavailable because of circumstances away from the ice.

He missed the opening 17 games of the season before debuting Nov. 15.

Nichushkin has 291 points (127 goals, 164 assists) in 533 career games with the Dallas Stars (2013-16, 2018-19) and Avalanche. He won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2021-22.

