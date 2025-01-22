Open Extended Reactions

The Anaheim Ducks acquired Justin Bailey from the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for fellow forward Pavol Regenda.

Bailey, 29, has spent this season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 33 games.

He has totaled 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 141 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks and Sharks. He was selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft.

Regenda, 25, has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 36 games this season with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

He has appeared in 19 career NHL games, totaling three points (one goal, two assists) -- all with the Ducks.