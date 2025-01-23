New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to miss time after leaving Wednesday night's 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins following a collision in the crease.

Markstrom collided with Boston forward Justin Brazeau at 3:09 of the second period. After receiving attention on the ice, he was able to skate off on his own but did not return.

He "will miss some time" and the team expects to have a clearer prognosis for him soon, coach Sheldon Keefe said, according to NHL.com.

Markstrom had six saves before leaving, and his replacement, Jake Allen, stopped all 16 shots he faced as the Devils snapped a four-game skid.

Markstrom is 21-9-5 this season with a 2.20 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

