BOSTON -- Losing the 4 Nations Face-Off to Canada didn't dissuade the United States from delivering a message: Team USA has arrived, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

And it's just as good as Canada.

The lasting image of the tournament will be Connor McDavid's overtime goal that sent Canada to a 3-2 win over Team USA in the 4 Nations final Thursday night at TD Garden. But a few U.S. players said what the Americans accomplished also left an indelible mark.

"I think I'd say it's a pretty even playing field in my opinion," Team USA captain Auston Matthews said. "It could have gone either way."

Tournament MVP and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, scored the game's first goal before Team USA's Brady Tkachuk tied it at 1-1 with less than four minutes remaining in the first period.

Team USA took its only lead when Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson scored more than seven minutes into the second period, before Canada forward Sam Bennett drew the game even nearly seven minutes later.

According to Natural Stat Trick's metrics, the U.S. controlled possession in the third period and overtime. It had a shot share of more than 65% between the final two frames while generating five high-danger chances.

The Americans were aggressive in overtime as they launched six shots, only to have Canada and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington remain perfect in overtime before McDavid's winning goal.

"This was the fastest hockey I've been a part of the whole tournament, and tonight was no different," Team USA and Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "You look at the overtime, we had three or four Grade-A looks. We don't score. They get an icing, and they score. I don't know if we can dissect it any more than that. It was a pretty even hockey game where both teams had momentum at different times.

"I thought it was an incredible display of hockey on both sides, and it was the best of the best out there."

Zach Werenski, right, said Team USA's 4 Nations run proved the Americans are "right there with Canada." Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Team USA and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski echoed the sentiment that the Americans should leave Thursday's game feeling encouraged.

"We've proved tonight and to everyone that we're right there with Canada," he said. "It's anyone's game. I feel like tonight we started off a little bit slow, but it came down to overtime and it came down to one shot. Ultimately, it was them that won it, but I feel like for us we should be excited in here. This group's going to be around a long time together. We expect to win now."

How the U.S. arrived at that point goes back to USA Hockey's creation of development arms such as the National Team Development Program (NTDP), an incubator that played a role in developing several members of Team USA's roster.

That, in turn, led to the U.S. becoming a perennial medal favorite at the U-20 world junior championship, a tournament that is viewed as a proving ground for the next wave of talent.

The U.S. has medaled in each world junior championship since 2010, winning it six times in that span. Its most recent victory came this year, which marked the first time the U.S. has ever won in consecutive years.

"I think it's awesome, and I think it's great," Werenski said of the U.S. development model. "All the guys went through the NTDP and even coming here for two weeks, this was one of the closest groups I've been around. It was awesome. ... Everyone bought in, and I think that's a testament to what USA Hockey is doing from younger ages on right now. We expect to win, and we expect to be in the gold medal games. We expect to be in these positions against Canada and the best teams."

Team USA forward and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is another player who went through the NTDP. He shared how he hopes what the U.S. did at the 4 Nations tournament will inspire more Americans to participate in the men's world championship in the summer.

Canada has won the world championship 28 times, the most of any nation. The U.S. has two gold medals, which ranks sixth all time, but it won those medals in 1933 and 1960.

Larkin, who has represented the U.S. at five men's worlds, said USA Hockey has "had a tough time" getting players to participate at the tournament. He said his hope is that Team USA's 4 Nations run will make more Americans want to play.

"I think guys are at home watching this and I hope they are wanting a piece of this," Larkin said. "They got to go to the world championships and prove themselves and play for their country. We got to start winning that tournament. I think that's where Canada, those guys go and they play. That's where it starts. Pride for your country. Pride for your flag. Putting that crest on and going out for games is an unbelievable feeling."

Sullivan smiled upon being told what Larkin said about the men's worlds and how the 4 Nations could serve as a recruiting tool to get more Americans involved with the Team USA setup.

The way Sullivan sees it, there's no reason for any American player not to get involved with their national team.

"If you love hockey," he said, "it would be hard not to get excited."