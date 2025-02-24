Open Extended Reactions

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras was suspended three games for interference against Detroit's Michael Rasmussen.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced its verdict Monday.

The play in question happened during the second period of Sunday's game between the Ducks and Red Wings. Zegras was shadowing Rasmussen through the neutral zone when Rasmussen made a passing attempt off the glass. After Rasmussen had released the puck, Zegras delivered a hard, high hit to Rasmussen's head.

There was no interference call made by an official on the ice. Rasmussen went down after the hit and eventually left the game because of an upper-body injury. He did not return, and also did not travel with Detroit ahead of its game against Minnesota on Tuesday. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Rasmussen was day-to-day.

In a video detailing its decision, the Department of Player Safety explained that Zegras approached Rasmussen "outside the window where a check may be legally finished" and that the "late, high hit made significant contact with Rasmussen's head." That, combined with the force of Zegras' delivery, is why he earned a three-game ban.

Zegras -- serving the second suspension of his career -- will be eligible to return for Anaheim on March 4 against Edmonton.