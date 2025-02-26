Open Extended Reactions

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and fellow forwards Josh Norris and Shane Pinto will sit out Ottawa's home game against the white-hot Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported.

All three players participated in the Senators' optional skate Wednesday morning before the team attempts to slow the high-octane Jets, who have won a franchise-record 10 in a row.

Tkachuk sustained a lower-body injury while playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He sat out Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa's fourth straight defeat.

Tkachuk, 25, leads the Senators with 21 goals in 56 games this season and is third in points with 44.

Norris, 25, has been out since Feb. 3 with an upper-body injury. He has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games this season.

Pinto, 24, has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Feb. 4. He has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 46 games.

Also on Wednesday, the Senators recalled forwards Angus Crookshank and Jan Jenik from Belleville of the American Hockey League.