Each of the teams in the Eastern Conference playoff mix has 15 to 17 games remaining in the regular season.

Three teams in the Atlantic Division have all but clinched their spots -- the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning -- and two from the Metro are essentially shoo-ins, the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. The New Jersey Devils are knocking on that door, and a current three-game winning streak certainly helps.

The Ottawa Senators have opened up a nice gap as the first wild card, with 75 points and 26 regulation wins in 65 games. Beyond them, things get interesting.

The Columbus Blue Jackets technically are in the second wild-card spot thanks to getting to 70 points in fewer games played (65) than the New York Rangers (66). The Montreal Canadiens (69 points) are right behind them, followed by the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, both with 68 points.

If it comes down to the regulation-wins tiebreaker at season's end, the Rangers have an upper hand over all the rest, with 29 in that column, compared with 23 for the Jackets, Red Wings and Bruins, and just 22 for the Habs.

Four of the five teams are in action Saturday:

The Bruins host the Lightning at 7 p.m. ( ESPN+ )

The Canadiens host the Panthers also at 7 p.m. ( NHL Network )

The Blue Jackets face the visiting Rangers also at 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

And if they have their sights set on catching the Senators, these clubs are all rooting for the Maple Leafs, who host Ottawa (7 p.m., ESPN+). It's a great night for multiple streaming devices!

There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Saturday's games

Note: All times ET.

Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Friday's scoreboard

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Detroit Red Wings 2

Edmonton Oilers 2, New York Islanders 1 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 4, Dallas Stars 1

Colorado Avalanche 4, Calgary Flames 2

Anaheim Ducks 2, Nashville Predators 1

Seattle Kraken 4, Utah Hockey Club 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 105.6

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 99.7

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 94.6

Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 87.1

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 10%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 84.5

Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 11.1%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 8%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 71.8

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 23

Metro Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 116.8

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 104.4

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 95.5

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 88.3

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 19.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 87.0

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 41%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 83.3

Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 12.7%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 78.3

Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 1.7%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 77.2

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.6%

Tragic number: 23

Central Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 117.5

Next game: @ SEA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: @ COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 101.6

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 98.2

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 94.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 22.7%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 31.8%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 71.9

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 60.9

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 11

Pacific Division

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 107.2

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 99.4

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 101.2

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 89.6

Next game: @ TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 29.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 89.6

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 22.9%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: @ STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 75.9

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 55.1

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 5

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23