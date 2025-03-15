        <
          NHL playoff standings: Dissecting the East wild-card race

          play
          Draisaitl's 2nd goal of the game wins it for Oilers in OT (1:01)

          Leon Draisaitl scores his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Oilers defeat the Islanders. (1:01)

          • ESPN staffMar 15, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Each of the teams in the Eastern Conference playoff mix has 15 to 17 games remaining in the regular season.

          Three teams in the Atlantic Division have all but clinched their spots -- the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning -- and two from the Metro are essentially shoo-ins, the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. The New Jersey Devils are knocking on that door, and a current three-game winning streak certainly helps.

          The Ottawa Senators have opened up a nice gap as the first wild card, with 75 points and 26 regulation wins in 65 games. Beyond them, things get interesting.

          The Columbus Blue Jackets technically are in the second wild-card spot thanks to getting to 70 points in fewer games played (65) than the New York Rangers (66). The Montreal Canadiens (69 points) are right behind them, followed by the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, both with 68 points.

          If it comes down to the regulation-wins tiebreaker at season's end, the Rangers have an upper hand over all the rest, with 29 in that column, compared with 23 for the Jackets, Red Wings and Bruins, and just 22 for the Habs.

          Four of the five teams are in action Saturday:

          • The Bruins host the Lightning at 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

          • The Canadiens host the Panthers also at 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

          • The Blue Jackets face the visiting Rangers also at 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

          And if they have their sights set on catching the Senators, these clubs are all rooting for the Maple Leafs, who host Ottawa (7 p.m., ESPN+). It's a great night for multiple streaming devices!

          There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Saturday's games

          Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)
          Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 8 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Friday's scoreboard

          Carolina Hurricanes 4, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Edmonton Oilers 2, New York Islanders 1 (OT)
          Winnipeg Jets 4, Dallas Stars 1
          Colorado Avalanche 4, Calgary Flames 2
          Anaheim Ducks 2, Nashville Predators 1
          Seattle Kraken 4, Utah Hockey Club 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 105.6
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 99.7
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 94.6
          Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 87.1
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 34

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 84.5
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 11.1%
          Tragic number: 31

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 8%
          Tragic number: 29

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 71.8
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 23

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 116.8
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 104.4
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 95.5
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 88.3
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 19.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 87.0
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 41%
          Tragic number: 33

          New York Islanders

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 83.3
          Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 12.7%
          Tragic number: 31

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 78.3
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 1.7%
          Tragic number: 25

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 77.2
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0.6%
          Tragic number: 23

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 117.5
          Next game: @ SEA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 108.5
          Next game: @ COL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 101.6
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 98.2
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 94.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 22.7%
          Tragic number: 31

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 31.8%
          Tragic number: 31

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 71.9
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 21

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 60.9
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 11

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 107.2
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 99.4
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 101.2
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 89.6
          Next game: @ TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 29.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 89.6
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 22.9%
          Tragic number: 35

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 80.8
          Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 27

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 75.9
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 22

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 55.1
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 5

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Nashville Predators

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21

          5. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 18

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. New York Islanders

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Boston Bruins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          12. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 21

          13. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23