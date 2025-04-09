Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild on Wednesday activated forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov from injured reserve and long-term IR, respectively.

Kaprizov has been out since Jan. 26 with a lower-body injury. Eriksson Ek last played Feb. 22 after suffering a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov, 27, underwent surgery after the injury and resumed skating in late March. He was leading the Wild with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) through 37 games prior to the surgery. He also missed 12 games due to injury in late December and January.

Eriksson Ek, 28, was injured during practice in late February, the latest setback to the Swede. Eriksson Ek has been limited to 42 games this season. He has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists).

Despite the absences, the Wild hold the second wild card in the Western Conference with four games remaining, including Wednesday night's contest against visiting San Jose. The Wild enter Wednesday's action four points ahead of Calgary for the second wild card spot.

In corresponding moves, the Wild reassigned forwards Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore to their AHL affiliate in Iowa.