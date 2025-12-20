Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Kings traded center Phillip Danault to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, ending speculation about his future with the team.

Montreal sent a 2026 second-round draft pick, which originally belonged to the Columbus Blue Jackets, to the Kings.

Danault, 32, is in his 12th season in the NHL. He was in his fifth season with the Kings. He played for the Canadiens from 2016 to 2021 before leaving as a free agent, signing a six-year, $33-million deal with Los Angeles. He is signed through the 2026-27 season with a $5.5 million cap hit.

Danault has zero goals and five assists in 30 games this season. He has appeared in 741 career NHL regular-season games and totaled 125 goals and 274 assists for 399 points with the Kings, Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks (2014-16). Danault is primarily known for his defensive prowess, winning 52.9% of his faceoffs this season.

There was speculation around the NHL surrounding Danault's future with the Kings. He averaged 16:19 in ice time per game, which was down significantly from last season (17:40). An NHL source indicated that "a change in scenery" was likely in order.

The deal happened on the eve of the NHL's holiday roster freeze, which takes effect at midnight ET on Saturday and lifts Dec. 28.