The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets, six months after acquiring him from the Dallas Stars.

The Jackets are sending two draft picks to the Kraken, a 2026 fourth-round pick originally owned by the New York Rangers and a 2027 second-round pick, an NHL source told ESPN.

"Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team," said Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell. "He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets."

Marchment, 30, had 13 points in 29 games for Seattle, with just 4 goals. That offensive pace was significantly down from his numbers with Dallas, where he scored 22 goals in 62 games last season. He's in the final year of a 4-year, $18-million contract that carries a $4.5 million cap hit. There was no salary retained in the trade.

The Kraken were excited to add Marchment to the mix when they acquired him from Dallas for a 3rd-round and a 4th-round pick in June. "He's a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We're excited to have him join our group," said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill at the time.

The Kraken needed to shake things up, having lost 10 of their last 11 games (1-9-1). Seattle hasn't won a game in regulation since Nov. 20. The Kraken are now 12-14-6 on the season, seven points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Marchment joins a Columbus team that's .500 on the season (14-14-6) but is currently last in the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference. Columbus is 21st in the NHL offensively with 2.88 goals per game. Waddell has had interest in Marchment since his days as Carolina Hurricanes' general manager.

The Marchment trade happened on the eve of the NHL's holiday roster freeze, which goes into effect at midnight on Dec. 20 and lifts on Dec. 28.