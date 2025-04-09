        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: What to watch on Wednesday

          play
          Kiefer Sherwood's OT winner completes epic Canucks comeback (0:35)

          After a furious third-period comeback, Kiefer Sherwood wins it for the Canucks with an overtime goal vs. the Stars. (0:35)

          • ESPN staffApr 9, 2025, 11:00 AM

          Following a busy, 10-game Tuesday night in the NHL, it's a relatively quiet five-game evening on Wednesday.

          Nevertheless, there are playoff and draft lottery ramifications aplenty, so let's hit all five matchups rapid fire:

          Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
          7 p.m. (ESPN+)

          While the Leafs appear destined for a top two spot in the Atlantic, they can still be caught by the Lightning for the No. 1 seed. If the Lightning are going to do it, a game like this is a prime opportunity to make up ground with a regulation win.

          Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
          7:30 p.m. (TNT)

          The Rangers lost their two most recent games by a combined score of 9-1, and their playoff hopes are dwindling quickly. A win over the Flyers would be a good step in potentially climbing back into the playoffs. Philly is fourth in the draft lottery order heading into this matchup -- and bear in mind they also own the first-round picks of the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.

          San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild
          8 p.m. (ESPN+)

          Speaking of occupying a great place in the draft lottery order, the Sharks are No. 1, and are four points clear of the Chicago Blackhawks for that spot. The Wild are holding on to the second Western wild-card spot, and enter the evening four points up on the Flames.

          St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers
          10 p.m. (TNT)

          The Blues' 12-game winning streak came to a halt on Monday at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets, and they'll be looking to start another one here against the Oilers. St. Louis is in the first wild-card position, two points ahead of the Wild. The Oilers appear to be a lock for the No. 3 spot in the Pacific, bringing on a first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth straight postseason.

          Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks
          10 p.m. (ESPN+)

          Calgary's chances to jump into wild-card position have faded recently, so getting two points out of this game is crucial. As noted above, they are four points back of the Wild for that final spot. The Ducks enter the contest in the No. 8 spot in the lottery order, right in a jumble of teams between 73 and 76 points, so they can move up pretty easily based on their performance in the final five games.

          With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Wednesday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
          San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. (TNT)
          Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Buffalo Sabres 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0
          Montreal Canadiens 4, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
          Boston Bruins 7, New Jersey Devils 2
          Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Ottawa Senators 2
          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Chicago Blackhawks 0
          Nashville Predators 7, New York Islanders 6 (OT)
          Vancouver Canucks 6, Dallas Stars 5 (OT)
          Utah Hockey Club 7, Seattle Kraken 1
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (SO)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 104.4
          Next game: @ TB (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: vs. TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 98.8
          Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 94.6
          Next game: vs. MTL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 91.5
          Next game: @ OTT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 89.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 84.1
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 5.5%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 80.9
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Boston Bruins

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 75.8
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metro Division

          y - Washington Capitals

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 114.0
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 93.6
          Next game: vs. PIT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 84.1
          Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 1.9%
          Tragic number: 3

          New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 84.1
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 2

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 84.1
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.5%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 78.9
          Next game: @ NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 75.6
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 115.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 111.4
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 103.8
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 96.5
          Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 97.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 95.7
          Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 92.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 88.3
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 67.3
          Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 56.8
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 108.3
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 103.3
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 99.0
          Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 92.7
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 10.9%
          Tragic number: 6

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 89.4
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 80.9
          Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 76.8
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 53.3
          Next game: @ MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 19

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 23

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          5. Boston Bruins

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28

          10. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28

          13. New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 28