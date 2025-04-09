After a furious third-period comeback, Kiefer Sherwood wins it for the Canucks with an overtime goal vs. the Stars. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Following a busy, 10-game Tuesday night in the NHL, it's a relatively quiet five-game evening on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, there are playoff and draft lottery ramifications aplenty, so let's hit all five matchups rapid fire:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

While the Leafs appear destined for a top two spot in the Atlantic, they can still be caught by the Lightning for the No. 1 seed. If the Lightning are going to do it, a game like this is a prime opportunity to make up ground with a regulation win.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers

7:30 p.m. (TNT)

The Rangers lost their two most recent games by a combined score of 9-1, and their playoff hopes are dwindling quickly. A win over the Flyers would be a good step in potentially climbing back into the playoffs. Philly is fourth in the draft lottery order heading into this matchup -- and bear in mind they also own the first-round picks of the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Speaking of occupying a great place in the draft lottery order, the Sharks are No. 1, and are four points clear of the Chicago Blackhawks for that spot. The Wild are holding on to the second Western wild-card spot, and enter the evening four points up on the Flames.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers

10 p.m. (TNT)

The Blues' 12-game winning streak came to a halt on Monday at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets, and they'll be looking to start another one here against the Oilers. St. Louis is in the first wild-card position, two points ahead of the Wild. The Oilers appear to be a lock for the No. 3 spot in the Pacific, bringing on a first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth straight postseason.

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Calgary's chances to jump into wild-card position have faded recently, so getting two points out of this game is crucial. As noted above, they are four points back of the Wild for that final spot. The Ducks enter the contest in the No. 8 spot in the lottery order, right in a jumble of teams between 73 and 76 points, so they can move up pretty easily based on their performance in the final five games.

With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's scoreboard

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Buffalo Sabres 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Montreal Canadiens 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Boston Bruins 7, New Jersey Devils 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Ottawa Senators 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Chicago Blackhawks 0

Nashville Predators 7, New York Islanders 6 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 6, Dallas Stars 5 (OT)

Utah Hockey Club 7, Seattle Kraken 1

Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (SO)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 104.4

Next game: @ TB (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: vs. TOR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 98.8

Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Ottawa Senators

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 94.6

Next game: vs. MTL (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 91.5

Next game: @ OTT (Friday)

Playoff chances: 89.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 5.5%

Tragic number: 2

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 80.9

Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: E

e - Boston Bruins

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 75.8

Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metro Division

y - Washington Capitals

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 114.0

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 93.6

Next game: vs. PIT (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 1.9%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.5%

Tragic number: 2

e - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 78.9

Next game: @ NJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 75.6

Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 115.6

Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 111.4

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 103.8

Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 96.5

Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 97.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 95.7

Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 92.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 88.3

Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 67.3

Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 56.8

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 108.3

Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 103.3

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 99.0

Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 92.7

Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 10.9%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 89.4

Next game: @ COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 2

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 80.9

Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 76.8

Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 53.3

Next game: @ MIN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28