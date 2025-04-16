After Joel Eriksson Ek ties it in the final minute of regulation, Matt Boldy wins it for the Wild in overtime vs. the Ducks. (1:14)

Wild coach John Hynes sent retiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury out for overtime in what could be the final game of his storied career, and Minnesota outlasted the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night in the home team's regular-season finale.

Fleury, 40, made five saves, fending off a 4-on-3 power play, in the victory. The home crowd erupted when Hynes sent out Fleury, and the netminder was right in the middle of the celebratory mob on the ice after the game.

"It was fun just to go one more time out there and play the game I love," an emotional Fleury said after the win. "It was cool."

By forcing overtime against the Ducks, the Wild officially clinched their playoff spot; they will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1. Filip Gustavsson, who started Tuesday's contest in net, likely will start all games of that first-round series, with Fleury on the bench.

Though the Wild (45-30-7) certainly could go on a deep run this postseason, it is likely Fleury will end his career having won three Stanley Cups, a Vezina Trophy and a William M. Jennings Trophy. The 2003 No. 1 draft pick also has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

"I had been sitting there for a few hours," Fleury said of his preparation to enter the game if called upon. "And Hynsey let me go in, and I'm happy I got to play a bit more."

The Wild needed some late drama just to get Fleury his overtime opportunity, as Joel Eriksson Ek scored the tying goal with 20.9 seconds left in regulation.

With an empty net for the extra attacker, Matt Boldy's pass across the slot set up Eriksson Ek at the edge of the crease. Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal stopped the first try with his stick, but a second whack at the puck got it across the line for Eriksson Ek's 14th goal of the season, setting up Fleury's entrance.

Boldy notched the winner -- his 27th goal -- with 17.9 seconds remaining in overtime.

Fleury's wife and three children were at the game, just like they were last week when he got his final start and defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 8-7 in overtime.

"I feel lucky to have another chance to play in front of them. Get a win, not give up seven goals -- that was nice too," Fleury said. "Hopefully, they remember that time."

Rookie Sam Colangelo had the go-ahead goal for Anaheim midway through the third period. Alex Killorn also scored, and Dostal stopped 37 shots for the Ducks (35-37-9), who were eliminated from postseason contention 11 days ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.