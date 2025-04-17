Dallas forward Jason Robertson sustained a lower-body injury during the Stars' regular-season finale at Nashville on Wednesday and left the game.

Robertson, the Stars' second-leading points producer with 80 (35 goals, 45 assists) this season, left the game early in the second period after being hit into the boards by Nashville's Michael McCarron. The team announced that Robertson would not return.

Dallas, which went on to lose 5-1, is locked into second place in the Central Division and will host the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. However, the Stars are mired in a season-worst 0-5-2 slide.

Robertson, the Stars' second-round draft pick in 2017, is in his sixth season with Dallas, having recorded 79 or more points in each of the past four campaigns.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.