Every NHL franchise would be elated to select one player who could become a franchise defenseman, a franchise forward or a franchise goaltender in a single draft class.

The Dallas Stars found all three in 2017.

Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger have developed into franchise cornerstones, which has played a significant role in the Stars becoming a perennial Stanley Cup challenger.

This is why Stars general manager Jim Nill and his front office staff have typically been averse to trading away from draft picks.

That's also what made Nill's decision at the trade deadline so jarring: The Stars traded a pair of first-round picks, three second-round picks and onetime prized prospect Logan Stankoven for Mikko Rantanen.

While the Stars made a statement by adding another franchise winger, the trade also signaled that the Stars are entering a new frontier -- deviating from the blueprint that allowed them to be a championship contender in the first place.

"It's two things: It's where our team's at, and it's Mikko Rantanen," Nill said. "A lot of times when you go into a trade, it's for an older player that has two or three years left in his career.

"Mikko is in the prime of his career. He's one of the elite power forwards in the game, and with where we're drafting, when do you get a chance to get a player like that? Just because of unique circumstances, he was available."

After trading for Rantanen, the Stars signed him to an eight-year contract extension worth $12 million annually. That commitment further amplifies how the Stars believe Rantanen can help them win the Stanley Cup that has eluded them since 1999.

But how did the proverbial stars align for Dallas to get Rantanen? What made the Stars comfortable moving away from the foundational strategy of draft-and-develop? And after the current playoff run, what does Rantanen's presence mean in the short and long term?

"Of course, [trading for Rantanen] sends a message that they're backing us with the chance that we have to do something special," Stars defenseman Esa Lindell said. "It's a chance to win, and that brings expectations to succeed."

RANTANEN PLAYED FOR the division rival Colorado Avalanche throughout his career, which meant that Nill and others within the Stars' front office had a close view of his ascent to stardom. They thought he was one of the best players in the NHL but never thought it was possible that he could be a Dallas Star.

"You're not even looking in [Rantanen's] direction when you're analyzing your team and trying to make changes," Nill said. "It was never really even an option for us."

Until it did become an option -- and even then, the Stars weren't so sure.

When Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24, the Stars' front office still didn't regard him as potentially available to them because the Canes were also in a championship window.

Rantanen scored six points in 13 games for the Hurricanes. But with each week that passed without him signing a contract extension with Carolina, the speculation increased that the Hurricanes could move him again in order to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency in the summer.

"I would say about two weeks before the trade deadline, they started to make some calls just to see what the market was," Nill said. "We were one of the teams they called to see if there was interest, and then with about a week to 10 days before the trade deadline, we said, 'You know what? Let's look at it,' but still not thinking that was the direction we were going to go."

Rantanen scored six points in 13 games with the Hurricanes but made it known that he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the franchise. Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Pragmatism remains the principle that guides Nill.

Even before the Stars could devise a trade package, they needed a number of factors to work in their favor. For instance, if Rantanen had become available last season, there was no way they could have made it work financially because of their cap situation.

This season, injuries to Tyler Seguin and Heiskanen meant the pair's combined $18.3 million cap hit provided wiggle room. That flexibility is how the Stars were able to take on the full freight of Cody Ceci's and Mikael Granlund's contracts in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1.

Yet the Stars needed more help fitting Rantanen's contract onto their books, which made the first trade with the Avs and Canes even more crucial. Rantanen, who earns $9.25 million annually, had 50% of his salary retained by the Chicago Blackhawks in that first trade, which meant he'd be joining the Stars at a team-friendly $4.625 million prorated for the rest of the season.

"A lot of factors came into play where we're sitting there saying, 'A year ago, we couldn't do that because he makes this much money and we didn't have injuries,'" Nill said. "But now that there was a different scenario? An opportunity was there to make it work, and that's when we got more serious."

The Stars already had a dynamic that worked, with the bulk of their core group being younger than 26. They had a seemingly annual tradition of introducing a homegrown prospect who went from promising talent to NHL contributor. It was proof their farm-to-table model worked, while also ensuring a level of cap certainty.

So what made Nill and the Stars feel like this was the time to upend that approach? Especially with some of those homegrown prospects, such as Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston, going from their team-friendly, entry-level deals to being significant earners on their second contracts?

"You're not only looking at this year, but when you're making a major commitment to a player like that trade-wise and asset-wise, you're probably going to want to sign him," Nill said. "That's when we had to sit down and look at what direction we could go with our team here. We got some major players taking some pay hikes that they deserve, and that's when we asked, 'How can we make this fit?'"

CHAMPIONSHIP WINDOWS DON'T last long, and there's always change.

Just ask Robertson. Even though he's only 25 years old, he's an example of how much change the Stars have encountered since their streak of three conference finals in five years started in 2020.

Robertson played three regular-season games the 2019-20 season and was a taxi-squad member who never appeared in the playoffs. But technically, he's one of only seven players on the current roster who played at least one game from that season. It's a group that also includes Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, Seguin, Heiskanen, Lindell and Harley. Oettinger was also a taxi-squad player but never appeared in any games in the 2020 playoff bubble.

"That next year, we didn't make the playoffs and we kind of made a shift onto new players," Robertson said. "It was my second year, and we were just trying to make the playoffs as a wild-card team. My third year, [head coach] Pete [DeBoer] comes in with a new staff and a lot of new players too. I don't know what our expectations were, but we just wanted to make the playoffs."

Jason Robertson has developed into a key player for the Stars -- while also seeing a lot of change in the organization during his tenure. Icon Sportswire

Nill said what allowed the Stars to transition from the Benn-Seguin era to where they are now was a farm system that provided key players on team-friendly contracts.

As those players have turned into veteran regulars, the Stars must now get creative with the cap and balance the difficult decisions that lie ahead.

While that's a consideration every perennial title challenger faces at some point, Rantanen's arrival accelerated that timeline for Dallas. Before the trade, the Stars were slated to enter the upcoming offseason with more than $17 million in cap space. It was more than enough to re-sign pending UFAs such as Benn and Matt Duchene, while having the space to add elsewhere in free agency, too.

And that was with Oettinger going from $4 million this season to $8.25 million over the next three years while Johnston, who was a pending restricted free agent, also signed a three-year deal carrying an annual $8.4 million cap hit.

The addition of Rantanen's contract means the Stars will have $5.32 million in cap space, per PuckPedia. That has raised the possibility that Benn, Duchene and Evgenii Dadonov (along with Ceci and Granlund) might not be back, and that the Stars could be limited in free agency.

There's another way to look at the Stars' short- and long-term situation. Benn noted the fact that they are in this position lets players know that the front office believes in them so much that it was worth changing its philosophy to get Rantanen and have him in Dallas for the better part of a decade.

"I think it shows confidence in the group that we have and what we've been doing this year," Benn said. "Our draft picks over the last few years have set us up to succeed. When you make a move like that for a player like Mikko, it gives your group a lot of confidence. Now it's on us as players to take advantage of it."

So what does that mean for Benn, who is in the final year of his contract, knowing the Stars' cap situation ahead of next season?

"I don't see myself playing for anybody else other than this team," said Benn, who has played his entire 16-year career with the Stars. "Hopefully, it'll all get figured out this summer, but I am excited for the future of the Stars."