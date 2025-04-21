Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Kraken are making a series of sweeping changes, starting with Monday's announcement of coach Dan Bylsma's firing after just one season.

"We thank Dan for his commitment and the energy he brought to our organization over the past four years at the NHL and AHL levels," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "After a thorough review of the season and our expectations for next year and beyond, we've made the difficult decision to move in a different direction behind the bench."

Other expected changes include Francis being named team president and assistant general manager Jason Botterill being promoted to general manager, a source confirmed to ESPN amid multiple media reports.

In addition, assistant coach Jessica Campbell, who is the first woman to be behind a bench in NHL history, is being retained, a source told ESPN. She signed a two-year contract with the club last season.

Seattle's restructuring comes at a time in which the franchise is attempting to find cohesion that has been elusive since the NHL's 32nd team made its debut in the 2021-22 season.

The Kraken, who fired Dave Hakstol last season, will be searching for their third head coach in as many seasons.

Bylsma, who previously coached the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins, had coached the Kraken's AHL affiliate -- where Campbell was also an assistant -- for two seasons. They would lead the Coachella Valley Firebirds to consecutive AHL championship game appearances before being promoted to the NHL.

Hiring Bylsma came with the belief that he could parlay his AHL success into the Kraken either returning to the playoffs or being a team that challenged for a postseason berth for most of the season.

It was more of the same, however. After winning 34 games in Hakstol's final season, the Kraken won 35 games while finishing 20 points adrift of the final Western Conference wild-card spot in what ultimately became Bylsma's lone campaign.

With the playoffs out of the picture, the Kraken were active ahead of the NHL trade deadline. They received 2026 and 2027 first-round picks from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde while receiving additional draft capital in separate deals for Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong.

While they have a three-player restricted free agent class that's led by Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NHL draft who was acquired in a trade this season, the Kraken have most of their team under contract next season.

They also have more than $21.7 million in projected available cap space that could be used to strengthen a roster that's trying to challenge in a Western Conference landscape that saw 11 teams finish with more than 89 points.

Francis is slated to speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon, when he will likely address the Kraken's future and his role going forward. The Hall of Famer had previously served as the Carolina Hurricanes' GM before he was hired to take over the Kraken.

His time in charge has seen the franchise seek to build from within using the draft while also dipping into free agency. It has led to the Kraken building what is one of the stronger farm systems in the NHL. But after again missing the playoffs and having mixed results in free agency, questions have emerged about what direction the franchise would be taking and if Francis would be involved.

Botterill, who has been with the Kraken since the 2020-21 season, was the Sabres' GM for three seasons. Under his stead, Buffalo drafted talents such as Casey Mittelstadt, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Dylan Cozens as the team sought to insulate then-star center and captain Jack Eichel.

Now, Botterill will be faced with trying to make the Kraken competitive in a market where the team has struggled to gain traction while also being one of the most expensive to watch, according to the Fan Cost Index.

He'll be charged with trying to find a new coach in what's expected to be an active market. The Kraken now join the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers as teams seeking a new bench boss.