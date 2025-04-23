Open Extended Reactions

Longtime New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 17 seasons.

Clutterbuck, 37, spent his last 11 seasons with the Islanders before sitting out the 2024-25 season.

"Hockey gave me everything -- a purpose, a brotherhood, and a lifetime of memories," Clutterbuck wrote on Instagram. "To (longtime linemates) Matt (Martin) and Casey (Cizikas) -- it was an honor to go to war with you night in and night out. What we built together means more than words can say. And to the Islanders faithful -- your passion, loyalty, and love made Long Island home. Thank you all. On to the next chapter."

Clutterbuck, who is the NHL's all-time hits leader with 4,029, recorded 293 points (143 goals, 150 assists) and 698 penalty minutes in 1,064 career games with the Minnesota Wild and Islanders.

The Ontario native was selected by the Wild in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft.