Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday night for what it labeled "an extremely forceful body check to an unsuspecting opponent" that injured Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

Hagel will miss Saturday's Game 3 in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers lead the series 2-0.

Around midway through the third period of Thursday's Game 2, Tampa Bay was on the power play while trailing 1-0. Barkov pressured defenseman Ryan McDonagh deep in the Lightning zone. With the puck clearly past Barkov, Hagel lined him up for a huge hit that sent the Panthers captain to the ice and thumping off the end boards.

A penalty was whistled, and the officials conferred before calling a "five-minute penalty." After review, Hagel was given a 5-minute major for interference. Barkov left the game with 10:09 remaining in regulation and did not return to the Panthers' 2-0 win.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the game that he didn't expect Hagel to receive a major penalty for the hit.

"Refs make the call. I was a little surprised it was a five, but it was," he said.

The NHL ruled that Hagel's hit made "some head contact" on Barkov.

"It's important to note that Barkov is never in possession of the puck on this play and is therefore not eligible to be checked in any manner," the league said.

In the Friday hearing, held remotely, Hagel argued that he approached the play anticipating that Barkov would play the puck. But the Department of Player Safety said the onus was on Hagel to ensure that Barkov was eligible to be checked. It also determined that the hit had "sufficient force" for supplemental discipline.

It's Hagel's first suspension in 375 regular-season and 36 playoff games. He was fined for boarding Florida's Eetu Luostarinen in May 2022.

The Panthers held an optional skate Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said Barkov "hasn't been ruled out yet" but "hasn't been cleared" for Game 3.

"He's an irreplicable player," Panthers defenseman Seth Jones said of Barkov. "One of the best centermen in the league. He's super important to our team."

The Lightning lose Hagel while they struggle to score in the series; they scored two goals in Game 1 and were shut out in Game 2. Tampa Bay was the highest-scoring team in the regular season (3.56), with Hagel contributing 35 goals and 55 assists in 82 games.