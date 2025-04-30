Open Extended Reactions

Will the Presidents' Trophy curse claim a new victim this year?

For the past 11 NHL seasons, the winner of the trophy -- awarded to the team with the most regular-season points -- has failed to win the Stanley Cup. In fact, none of the last 11 Presidents' Trophy winners have even played in the Stanley Cup Final.

All told, of the 38 seasons when the trophy has been awarded, just eight of its victors have also lifted the Stanley Cup. With the Winnipeg Jets' series against the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs knotted at two games apiece, could the curse be looming large again?

Here's a look at the eight squads the Jets will be hoping to emulate that defied the curse:

Chicago Blackhawks, 2012-13

The most recent team to take home both the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup, the Blackhawks earned the regular-season crown in a campaign that didn't start until January due to lockout. Patrick Kane would go on to earn Conn Smythe Trophy honors after a postseason in which he posted nine goals (tied for second on the team) and 10 assists (third on the team).

Detroit Red Wings, 2007-08

Winning the Central Division by an impressive 24-point margin, the Red Wings bolstered the best goals-against record in the league and raced to an impressive 115-point regular season. Henrik Zetterberg, the team's top goal scorer in the regular season, won the Conn Smythe after a 27-point postseason.

Detroit Red Wings, 2001-02

Not to be outdone by their franchise counterparts six years later, the Red Wings turned in a regular season that not only saw them win the Central Division by 18 points, but top the overall league standings by a 15-point margin as well. The Conn Smythe went to Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidström, capping off the third of his three Stanley Cup triumphs in Detroit.

Colorado Avalanche, 2000-01

Combined with the Red Wings' subsequent title, Colorado's Stanley Cup win marks the only time in league history teams won both the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in back-to-back years. Goalkeeper Patrick Roy was awarded his third Conn Smythe -- a record that still stands today.

Dallas Stars, 1998-99

Dallas led the league in goals allowed, a trend that continued into the postseason. In just one of the Stars' 12 postseason wins did the team concede more than two goals. Centers powered the squad's offense -- Mike Modano's 81 regular-season points led the team by a sizable margin, while Joe Nieuwendyk earned the Conn Smythe.

New York Rangers, 1993-94

After the regular season saw the Rangers beat local rivals the New Jersey Devils to both the Atlantic Division crown and the Presidents' Trophy, New York's postseason didn't lack for rivalry thrills either.

The Rangers met New Jersey in the Eastern Conference finals, coming away victorious in a seven-game series that featured three games decided by double overtime. New York's subsequent Stanley Cup Final series with the Vancouver Canucks would go seven games as well, with Conn Smythe winner Brian Leetch scoring the opener in the decisive final game.

Calgary Flames, 1988-89

The 1988-89 NHL season was all about Calgary and the Montreal Canadiens, who posted 117- and 115-point regular seasons respectively -- no other team in the league amassed more than 92. Fittingly, the two squads met in the Stanley Cup Final, where the President Cup champion Flames bested Montreal again, topping the Canadiens in six games. Defenseman Al MacInnis racked up 24 postseason assists en route to Conn Smythe honors.

Edmonton Oilers, 1986-87

Led by Wayne Gretzky at his peak, Edmonton raced to a 106-point regular season as Gretzky led the NHL in goals, assists and plus/minus as he earned his eighth Hart Trophy. Unsurprisingly, Gretzky was a driving force in the Oilers' postseason march as well -- he totaled 29 assists as Edmonton won its third Stanley Cup in what would end up being a run of four Cups in five years for the franchise.