The Dallas Stars' 3-1 win in Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night was a contrast in offensive efficiency. The Jets converted just once on 72 shot attempts. Dallas center Mikael Granlund, meanwhile, needed only three shot attempts in the game to score three goals. His hat trick was all the offense the Stars needed to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, moving one win away from their third straight trip to the Western Conference Finals.

"Obviously, the job is not done. We've got a lot of work to do. [But] that was a good win," Granlund said.

It was the first career hat trick for Granlund, a 13-year veteran whom the Stars acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a trade back in February. Three goals on three shots, all of them sailing past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who remained winless on the road in the 2025 postseason.

Granlund's first goal came at 8:36 on the power play, as he skated in on three Jets defensemen and fired a snap-shot past Hellebuyck from the top of the slot.

"I was just shooting it somewhere and it went in," Granlund. said.

"I got a clean enough look. It was just a damn perfect shot, just above my pad and below my glove," lamented Hellebuyck.

"Obviously, he probably wants the first one back, the wrister," Jets coach Scott Arniel said of Hellebuyck. "At the end of the day, we've got to get him some run support. Get him a lead."

Granlund's second shot and second goal came on a play started by Mikko Rantanen, whose league-leading point total now stands at 19 for the playoffs. His outlet pass found Granlund in the neutral zone, sparking a 2-on-1 with Roope Hintz. Granlund kept the puck and roofed it to give Dallas a 2-1 lead after Nik Ehlers had tied the game for Winnipeg earlier in the second period.

"When you pass all the time, you can surprise the goalie sometimes when you shoot the puck. It's good to shoot once in a while," said Granlund, who had twice as many assists (44) than goals (22) in the regular season.

Granlund's third and final shot attempt of the game was on another Dallas power play in the third period, following a double-minor penalty to defenseman Hayden Fleury for high-sticking Hintz.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen, in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28 after missing the last 32 regular-season games and first 10 playoff games because of a knee injury, collected the puck after Matt Duchene rocked it off the post. Heiskanen slid it over to Granlund for a one-timer that brought him to his knees on the ice. After the shot beat Hellebuyck at 7:23 of the third period, as waves of hats hit the ice in celebration of Granlund's three-goal night.

It was fitting that Rantanen and Heiskanen had points on Granlund's hat trick. This was the first game that the Stars' so-called "Finnish Mafia" all played together, as Heiskanen was injured before Granlund and Rantanen joined the team. Those three skaters joined countrymen Hintz and defenseman Esa Lindell in helping Dallas to victory.

"It was fun for sure. Fun to finally be on the ice with them," Heiskanen said.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger did the rest with 31 saves, many of them on dangerous Winnipeg chances. But in the end, all the Stars needed were three shot attempts while the Jets' voluminous offensive night only produced one goal.

"Oettinger made some big stops. But we had 70 shot attempts. We have to get more than one goal," Arniel said. "If we can't find more than one goal, we're not going to win hockey games, especially [against] this team."

Dallas will attempt to close out the series on Thursday night in Winnipeg.