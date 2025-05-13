Open Extended Reactions

The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs has passed the midway point, with all but one series through Game 4.

What have been the biggest lessons learned through the first part of the second round? Which teams and players have surprised (in either a good or bad way)? How will all of it matter when it comes to the rest of the postseason?

ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski break it all down:

Could a recent playoff trend be a good omen for the Stars?

Of course, there's still quite a bit that can change in the Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars series. But let's just say that the Stars go on to win the series and advance to the Western Conference finals. It would be their third consecutive conference finals appearance, and their fourth visit since 2020. While they have yet to win the Stanley Cup during that window, does that level of consistency make them the preeminent team in the West?

There's no shortage of challengers, with the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Cup in 2023, and the Edmonton Oilers coming within a game of doing so last season. If Dallas makes it to the next round, it will face one of those two.

But what makes the Stars' situation one worth contextualizing is how it compares to other teams' since the NHL moved to the Eastern/Western format in 1994. Beating the Jets and getting to a third straight conference finals would make the Stars just the fourth team under the current format to earn that distinction. The Detroit Red Wings did it first (from 1995 through 1998) and won two Stanley Cups. They did it again from 2007 through 2009, winning another title in 2008.

The most recent team was the Chicago Blackhawks, who did it from 2013 through 2015 and won two Cups. -- Clark

Toronto needs a new tactic

The Maple Leafs looked like fish out of water in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, a brutal 2-0 shutout loss in which the reigning Stanley Cup champions were in top form. Florida smothered Toronto with sustained offensive zone pressure, leading the Leafs to take multiple penalties and generally kill any ounce of momentum they tried to generate.

If it weren't for a stellar (wasted) performance from goaltender Joseph Woll, the final score would have been a blowout, because Toronto had no answers for Florida's heat.

play 0:52 Sam Bennett nets goal to double Panthers' lead Sam Bennett's goal gives the Panthers a 2-0 lead halfway throughout the third period.

Unlike earlier in the series, when the Leafs were capitalizing on rush chances and literally spinning Sergei Bobrovsky in circles, the Panthers battened down the hatches to keep Toronto on the outside while boxing out better in front of Bobrovsky. If they can maintain that, and the Leafs can't make adjustments, the Panthers are looking at a third straight Eastern Conference finals appearance.

Should Toronto want to make one of its own, it's time to make some changes, and for its top skaters to step up. Mitch Marner doesn't have a shot on goal since he scored the winner in Game 2. Auston Matthews doesn't have a goal yet in the second round and hasn't registered one against Florida in nine career postseason tilts.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said after Sunday's loss that there are players the Leafs need more from -- no names required. It's clear. Both teams have owned home ice in the series so far. Toronto has that advantage still as this one becomes a best-of-three. The question is, what sort of counterpunch will the Leafs throw now that Florida's claws are out and sharpened? -- Shilton

Can Hellebuyck be trusted for the Olympics?

The first question Team USA's brain trust will need to answer before the 2026 Winter Olympic men's hockey tournament: Are the contests in Milan considered home games or road games? Because the answer could determine its starting goaltender.

At this point, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's struggles on the road in the Stanley Cup playoffs have reached the point of absurdity. He has won the Vezina Trophy twice in his career and will win it again this season. He's a finalist for the Hart (MVP). There isn't much debate, statistically or anecdotally, that he's the best goaltender in the world ... in the regular season.

In his past 20 playoff games, Hellebuyck is 7-13 with a .866 save percentage and a 3.90 goals-against average. The balance of those putrid numbers have come on the road, where Hellebuyck has lost eight of his past nine starts with an .835 SP and a 5.20 GAA.

After the first round of the playoffs against the St. Louis Blues, the bar for Hellebuyck was set at "can he get through a road game without being pulled?" The good news in Game 3 against Dallas is that he cleared that bar. The bad news is that he lost again and wasn't very good, letting in a fluttering Roope Hintz shot for Dallas' first goal, and then scoring what the NHL ruled was an own goal on Alex Petrovic's kicked puck in the third.

"He had to make some big stops. Him and [Dallas goalie Jake] Oettinger, they were going kind of toe to toe," Jets coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "But we're going to be judged -- not just Connor -- by what happens on the road. We've got to win."

Connor Hellebuyck has struggled on the road in playoffs throughout his otherwise impressive career. Associated Press

Oettinger, by contrast, is 12-11 with a .909 SP and a 2.63 GAA in his past 23 road playoff games. That's not great, but it certainly isn't getting pulled three times in the first round, either.

The U.S. has a deep goalie pool, but Oettinger is seemingly the next man up, having served as Hellebuyck's backup at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. His play in this series and in other clutch moments -- like the Stars' Game 7 win against Colorado in Round 1 -- should spark a conversation about the American's Olympic starter, given Hellebuyck's struggles when the games matter most.

However, it should be noted that Hellebuyck was outstanding at 4 Nations, with a 1.59 GAA and .932 SA in three games. Which begs the question: Perhaps you can trust him more playing in back of an All-Star team rather than the Winnipeg Jets, no matter where the games are played? -- Wyshynski

The depth that has given the Oilers life could be the death of the Golden Knights

Seeing Adam Henrique score the first two goals in Game 4 before Evander Kane scored another did more than stake the Oilers to a 3-0 victory that now has them a win away from a second consecutive Western Conference finals appearance. It once again reinforced how the Oilers can rely on a level of depth that, by comparison, is lacking for the Golden Knights.

The statistic that has made that most clear is how the Oilers' generational duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have combined to score just three of their team's 15 goals. Draisaitl scored in Game 1, but the rest of those contributions, including the game winner, came from elsewhere in the lineup. Draisaitl did score the game winner in Game 2, but the previous four goals were scored by his teammates. In Game 3, Corey Perry scored the first two goals.

Now compare that to the Golden Knights. The trio of Ivan Barbashev, Tomas Hertl and Brett Howden combined to score 78 regular-season goals. They have been goalless through the first four games of their series against the Oilers. Vegas' six primary defensemen combined to score 35 regular-season goals, with 17 of them belonging to Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore. The group has only one goal in the series.

It's a lack of scoring depth that has been further compounded by the fact that Jack Eichel, who led the Golden Knights with 94 points in the regular season, hasn't scored in the series. Meanwhile, leading goal scorer Pavel Dorofeyev, who missed the first two games with an injury, has also been blanked since his return. -- Clark

Own goals for everyone?

Fans love seeing goals scored as much as players enjoy scoring them -- except when it's on their own net. And we've seen some doozies in that latter category this round.

There was the own goal in Game 3 between Dallas and Winnipeg on Sunday, when Petrovic's go-ahead goal was found (after a lengthy official review) to have gone off Hellebuyck's stick into the net. The night before, it was Draisaitl's stick that put a puck past Stuart Skinner to give Vegas a buzzer-beating goal (with 0.4 seconds left on the clock) and its first win of the series.

play 1:07 Golden Knights stun Oilers with Reilly Smith's buzzer-beating goal Reilly Smith scores a miraculous goal for the Golden Knights with 0.4 remaining to give them the win.

Morgan Rielly's stick guided a puck in past Woll in Game 3 of Toronto's series against Florida to cut into the Leafs' 2-1 advantage. Toronto eventually lost 5-4 in overtime.

It's not like there's a good moment to score on your own net, but could the timing on any of them have been worse? If you've ever wondered why "just put pucks on net" is a time-honored hockey cliché, here's your answer: Because anything can happen. -- Shilton

It's Mikko Rantanen's MVP to lose

Coaching in his 10th postseason, Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer has witnessed some startling individual playoff performances from his players. Like Ilya Kovalchuk's 19 points in 23 games for the Devils in 2012. Or Joe Pavelski's 14 goals in 24 games for the Sharks in 2016.

But nothing like the postseason that Rantanen is putting together for the Stars.

"It's the best performance I've gotten to witness, standing where I'm standing," DeBoer said after Dallas' Game 3 win. "But for me, he's just getting started. He's just warming up here. I think he's on a mission."

Through 10 games, Rantanen leads the playoffs in goals (nine) and points (18). At one point, he had scored or assisted on 15 of 16 goals for the Stars, dating back to the first round. He's the first player in Stanley Cup playoffs history with five three-point games through a team's first 10 playoff games.

"Huge pickup at the deadline. He's been awesome for us," defenseman Alexander Petrovic said. "He's a great guy in the room. He's been on a tear."

play 1:07 Steve Levy to McAfee: We should be talking more about Mikko Rantanen, Stars Steve Levy joins Pat McAfee and breaks down Mikko Rantanen's hot play in the postseason for the Stars.

He has done all of this after a turbulent season in which he was traded twice -- from Colorado to Carolina and then to Dallas -- before signing a blockbuster extension with the Stars. He has answered questions about his offensive prowess without having the benefit of Nathan MacKinnon on his team. He entered the playoffs as one of the NHL's best postseason scorers of the past several seasons. He has blown away those expectations and is the current leader for the Conn Smythe Trophy (postseason MVP).

Yet though all of this torrid scoring recently, the Jets blanked him in their Game 2 shutout in Winnipeg.

"The biggest thing is time and space," Arniel said. "I know that you hear that a lot in hockey, but at the end of the day, the more he holds onto it, the more he's comfortable, the harder it is to deny what he's trying to do next."

But The Moose was back on the loose in the Stars' Game 3 win, with a goal and two assists.

"I'm trying to stay in the moment. I'm happy to help the team and try to keep doing that as much as I can, both ends of the ice," Rantanen said.

It's certainly Mikko Rantanen's moment. -- Wyshynski

Ovechkin, Perry defying Father Time

Corey Perry will turn 40 on Friday, while Alex Ovechkin will hit that milestone in September. Perry and Ovechkin are part of a five-member group of players age 39 or older who have played more than one game this postseason. But to suggest Ovechkin and Perry are each having strong postseason campaigns for players their age only partially explains what they have done so far.

In fact, they're having two of the best postseason campaigns for two players in their age-39 season in NHL history.

Perry, a Stanley Cup winner who ranks 38th in career playoff goals, has scored five times this postseason. Ovechkin, a fellow Stanley Cup winner who is tied with Mario Lemieux for 12th in playoff goals, has four. They're both within striking distance of the most playoff goals in an age-39 season, per Quant Hockey. That mark is currently held by Jean Béliveau, with Le Gros Bill scoring six goals in 1971. -- Clark

But have the Hurricanes solved Ovi?

Some might accuse Ovechkin's game of being increasingly "one note." But when played right, it's a damn good note. And right now, the Washington Capitals are desperate for more of his contributions to their orchestra, at least at even strength.

Ovechkin's line has been stifled by Carolina's defense -- namely Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns -- so far in the series, and they've had far fewer shot attempts and chances than the opposition at 5-on-5. Ovechkin and linemate Dylan Strome especially thrive on creating chances off zone entries, and the Hurricanes aren't giving them much in that respect.

Ovechkin continues to fight for open ice and does lead the Capitals in even-strength shots, but that hasn't materialized into anything on the scoresheet; Ovechkin's only goal of the series has been on the power play in Game 4.

Considering the Caps were just whacked 4-0 in Game 3 and 5-2 in Game 4, they are searching for consistent offensive contributions to carry them through. This is when Ovechkin has to start spinning his proverbial straw into gold again at full strength.

Washington got lucky in Game 2 after it was outshot 33-14 by the Hurricanes but still managed to come away with a 3-1 victory. If Carolina is finding its offensive groove now and beginning to solve Logan Thompson, then Washington must find ways to generate more offensive opportunities. That's easier said than done against the Hurricanes' smothering collective defensive game. -- Shilton

Carolina is no joke

If you've been following the second round, you've undoubtedly come across a joke or two (or 10) about the relative quality of the Carolina Hurricanes' series against the Washington Capitals compared to that of the other three playoff series. Perhaps you've made a few yourself.

Monday night's Game 4 was the outlier in what has otherwise been a grinding, tight-checking series in which four or fewer total goals were scored in each of the first three games, including a 4-0 shutout by goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 3.

The Hurricanes are the Hurricanes. Coach Rod Brind'Amour couldn't care less about the entertainment value of this series or any series. His team's mission is to vampirically suck the life out of opponents with a combination of puck possession, defensive zone coverage, reliable goaltending and elite penalty killing. Through four games, it has been mission accomplished.

Brind'Amour was asked about fans and media from other markets boiling down the Hurricanes' virtues to simply being a monotonous "shot volume" team.

"It's lazy. It's lazy. Because you're not really watching the game then. You're picking out part of it," he said. "But there's a method to all of it. It doesn't irk me."

When the Canes don't have the puck, they're preventing shots: Carolina is allowing an average of 24.6 shots per game this postseason, third best among active teams.

"There have been times through this series when I've thought in my head, 'shoot the puck.' But then we have to get that puck through," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said.

Again, this is what the Hurricanes do. This is what the Hurricanes have done. And this is what they'll continue to do in the Eastern Conference finals unless the Capitals have a rally in them. Which would be exciting. But the Hurricanes aren't about that excitement.

"You don't want to give them any life or give them any hope," Canes winger Seth Jarvis said of Thursday's Game 5 back in D.C. -- Wyshynski