Boos rained down at the final horn in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night as the Maple Leafs moved closer to extending their 57-year Stanley Cup drought with a 6-1 blowout loss to the Panthers.

Fans even threw their jerseys on the ice as Toronto saw its 2-0 series lead turn into a 3-2 deficit. But coach Craig Berube wants his players to get out of their heads for now.

"That last game was overthinking and not playing hockey," he said. "Right now, [players] need to stick together tonight as a team and take a breath. Stop thinking about the game. Relax. We'll get thinking about the game when it matters."

To get back to Toronto for a Game 7, the Leafs will have to win in Florida, but they likely won't have starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz. He has been sidelined since Game 1 of the series with an undisclosed injury. He resumed skating over the weekend and was on the ice for a 30-minute workout on Thursday, but Berube doubted Stolarz would join the Leafs in Florida for Game 6.

That leaves his replacement Joseph Woll, who gave up five goals on 25 shots Wednesday.

Players met after the game to break down what went wrong, and Berube had a team meeting planned for Thursday after the Leafs landed back in Fort Lauderdale.

"A loss is a loss," Berube said. "If we [had] lost 2-1 [on Wednesday] and it was a close game, would it really matter today? We got beat. I've been in this situation before. We're all going to be down and dejected, but we can't be. We have to regroup."

That includes the Leafs' top skaters. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander have failed to score against Florida.

In Game 5, the Panthers repeatedly stymied Toronto's rush attempts and pounded them with a smothering forecheck that left the Leafs reeling offensively.

Meanwhile, Florida peppered Woll until defenseman Aaron Ekblad broke through with the game's first goal late in the first period. Toronto's own mistakes -- including a Dmitry Kulikov shot beating Woll off the stick of Leafs' forward Scott Laughton and a baffling turnover by Marner in his own zone to set up a Jesper Boqvist strike -- led to a three-goal second period. After AJ Greer made it 5-1 Florida with his first-ever playoff goal, Woll was gone in favor of Matt Murray.

"[It was] very disappointing," said Morgan Rielly. "But at the end of the day, whether we lost the way we lost last night or we lost in overtime, whatever it is, we're still in a position where we're ready to fight. We have to go down there [to Florida] and play our best game. We can't dwell on all sorts of [other] things."

The Leafs were in control of the series against Florida early on, collecting wins in Games 1 and 2 and mounting multi-goal leads in Game 3. It was late in that outing though when Florida flipped the switch -- and they haven't looked back. The Panthers rallied in the second period of Game 3 to score three goals and take their first lead of the night. Rielly's goal at the midway point of the third period tied the game and forced overtime, but Brad Marchand scored the game-winner for Florida.

That Rielly marker would stand as Toronto's last goal on Sergei Bobrovsky for nearly six periods of hockey. Toronto was shutout 2-0 by the Panthers in Game 4 and were dangerously close to being blanked again if not for Nick Robertson's marker late in Game 5.

Bobrovsky struggled to open the series against the Leafs, allowing nine goals in the first two games for an .820 SV%, but he has slammed the door since late in that Game 3 win. He has turned aside 54 of 55 shots through Games 4 and 5 for a .982 SV%.

Robertson's goal did little for the fans.

"It's tough," said Rielly. "But [fans] have the right to do what they want to do. We need to improve and play better. We expect to have a team that's going to go out and win and compete. When that doesn't happen, everyone is upset."

Rielly is the longest-tenured member of the Leafs and has experienced the many highs and lows Toronto has endured trying to exorcise past playoff demons. Brandon Carlo -- acquired at the March trade deadline -- is newer to Toronto's history but shared Rielly's view that, despite the emphatic fan response to their poor performance, it's not something that should linger.

"In a game like that, you don't want to overthink those things too much," said Carlo of the extracurriculars. "It is a passionate fanbase ... there's going to be ups and downs for sure, but from the standpoint of playoff series in the past, I've been in these situations myself. Had bad games in the playoffs; it's not just subject to this group by any means. I think that needs to be taken into account, too."