Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield is questionable for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Florida Panthers, potentially opening the door for 22-year-old Scott Morrow to make his postseason debut.

Chatfield missed Game 5 against the Washington Capitals in the previous round with an undisclosed injury. He skated on Tuesday in Raleigh ahead of Game 1, but Morrow was paired with Shayne Gostisbehere during practice while Morrow skated on a fourth pairing with Alexander Nikishin.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said the coaches are still determining Chatfield's status for the game.

"We're still debating it. But I think this is a good sign that he's out there. Whether he's ready to go, that'll be determined here shortly," said the coach. "He definitely wants to play, so we'll see where it goes."

If Chatfield can't go, it appears Morrow will get the call. He's in his second NHL season, having played two games in 2023-24 and 14 this season, with six points and 15:48 in average ice time. Morrow has been considered one of the best defensive prospects in the Hurricanes' system since they selected him 40th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. He spent three seasons with UMass before turning pro in 2024.

Morrow had 39 points in 52 games for the AHL Chicago Wolves this season.

He's a right-handed defenseman like Chatfield, while Nikishin shoots left-handed. Brind'Amour said that would be a factor in his decision.

"He's been around a little longer, knows our system a little better than I think Nicky does," said Brind'Amour of Morrow. "He played well when he came up. I think he's earned the right to have a shot, so we'll see."

The Hurricanes host Game 1 of the conference finals at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It's a rematch of the 2023 conference finals that saw the Panthers eliminate Carolina in four games. Game 1 of that series, also held in Raleigh, was a four-overtime classic that ended with a Matthew Tkachuk goal just 13 seconds before a fifth extra session.