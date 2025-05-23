The Panthers take Game 2 over the Hurricanes, jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead and never looking back to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes generate more shot attempts than any team in the NHL. So when their fans began chanting "shoot the puck!" during the second period of their 5-0 defeat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, it felt both surreal and indicative of how the Florida Panthers had absolutely dominated them to earn a 2-0 series lead.

"Tonight was not great. We're going to have to own a crappy game," Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said.

After getting 33 shots on goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 1, the Hurricanes generated only 17 shots Thursday night, tied for third fewest in the franchise's Stanley Cup playoff history. They had 78 shot attempts in Game 1. They generated only 53 in Game 2.

While a ferocious Florida forecheck had a role in that shot suppression, Carolina winger Taylor Hall admitted that the Panthers injected some hesitancy in the Hurricanes' offensive attack.

"We had chances to shoot. And we didn't. I think we're all a little bit at a loss," said Hall. "When we look up at the shot clock and see [the total], that's just not our game. That's just not how we play. We generate offense by shooting pucks and getting them back, and then we draw penalty or get a rebound. We generate momentum by doing that. And we just weren't able to do it."

The Panthers were relentless in Game 2 on Thursday night, taking a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looking back.

"I didn't know what I was watching in the first period. That didn't go well," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We're not going to beat this team if we're not on the same page. The intentions were good. Everyone's trying. But that's not how we do it and it just backfired."

The catalyst for that first-period deficit was Carolina winger Andrei Svechnikov, their leading goal-scorer in the playoffs with eight tallies. He victimized and antagonized by the Panthers' line of Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead just 1:17 into the game as the center Bennett line created chaos in the attacking zone with a forecheck that forced a Svechnikov turnover. Defenseman Gustav Forsling slid into the slot and beat Frederick Andersen for his first of the playoffs.

Carolina is now 3-4 in the playoffs when they don't score first, after going 17-23-3 in that situation in the regular season.

That same line created Florida's second goal just over 10 minutes later. Once again, they threw the body on the forecheck. Once again, it was Svechnikov coughing up the puck in his own end. Defenseman Niko Mikkola slid it behind the net to Verhaeghe, who noticed Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov was up the ice, creating a point-blank 2-on-1 with Tkachuk. Verhaeghe put the puck off Tkachuk's skate for the 2-0 lead. It was Tkachuk's first goal in 11 playoff games.

"It was an unreal start from us. The goals aside, just the way we played in the first period was as good as it gets. That's just a hell of a road trip," said Tkachuk.

The Bennett line then made the Hurricanes lose their cool again. Tkachuk delivered a reverse hit on Svechnikov, who then checked him along the boards. Tkachuk delivered a cross-check to his back. Svechnikov retaliated near the benches and was whistled for roughing. Just like in Game 1 when Sebastian Aho earned a roughing minor in retaliation to an Anton Lundell cross-check, the Panthers made Carolina pay with a Bennett power-play goal to make it 3-0.

Brind'Amour said before Game 2 that all it takes is one lapse in judgment caused by the Panthers' agitation to hurt the Hurricanes. Svechnikov had that lapse in Game 2.

"He had a tough night. He's trying, but you've got to be on the same page, and he was on his own page. It didn't work," said Brind'Amour of Svechnikov.

Bennett scored again with less than a minute to go in the second period, his ninth of the postseason. Aleksander Barkov's power-play goal in the third period -- scored against Pyotr Kochetkov, who replaced Andersen in the game -- completed the 5-0 rout.

Staal said the challenge for Carolina is not to have negative thoughts about their chances of beating the Panthers entered their process.

"This game is mental. It's all about the brain and your focus and the thoughts that can creep in," Staal said. "When you let those thoughts like that come in, it never looks good. I think we've got to believe in the group and what we have and what we've done all year and go steal one."

Hall said it was important to remember that the Panthers aren't invincible, despite taking the first two games in Carolina by a combined score of 10-2.

"I mean, they just went seven games against the Leafs, right? They're not a perfect hockey team," Hall said. "We know that there are areas to exploit, like any team. They're exploiting our weaknesses, obviously."

Game 3 is Saturday night in Sunrise. The Hurricanes now have lost 14 straight games in the Eastern Conference Finals, the last six of them to the Panthers. Two more, and their season is over.

Brind'Amour was surprised there wasn't more urgency in his team's game, considering the circumstances.

"I didn't feel like we were that intense for the moment that we needed. I felt like we were actually a little too casual," he said.