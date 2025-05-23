Open Extended Reactions

The New York Islanders have the man to make the first pick in the draft. Sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that the team is hiring Lightning assistant general manager Mathieu Darche as its new GM.

Darche played parts of nine seasons in the league with five different teams.

He's worked in Tampa's front office since 2019, helping the Lightning win two Stanley Cups. This will be the 48-year-old's first general manager job.

Darche takes over for Lou Lamoriello, who was fired this offseason after seven seasons on the job. New York didn't make the playoffs this season and hasn't made it past the first round since 2020-21 -- when the Islanders lost in the East semifinals to the Lightning.

The Isles lucked out in the draft lottery, jumping from 10th to the first selection. This will be the first time they'll have the top pick since taking John Tavares in 2009.