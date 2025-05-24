Kevin Weekes explains why the Hurricanes must play with speed if they want to turn the series around against the Panthers in Game 3. (0:35)

How can the Hurricanes avoid going into an 0-3 hole? (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Carolina Hurricanes are benching starter Frederik Andersen for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Backup Pyotr Kochetkov, who replaced Andersen for the third period of their 5-0 loss in Game 2 to the Florida Panthers, will get the start. Florida holds a 2-0 series lead over Carolina with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night in Sunrise.

"Just change the vibe a little bit. I don't blame Freddie for any of the goals that went in. Obviously, save percentage isn't great, if you look at that. We do need some saves," coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

Before Game 1 against Florida, Andersen had allowed only 12 goals in nine playoff games for a .937 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average. But in two games against Florida, Andersen has given up nine goals on 36 shots, a .750 save percentage and a 5.54 goals-against average.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin had nothing but praise for Andersen on the morning of Game 3, minutes before Brind'Amour announced the goalie change.

"He's a stone wall back there. He has been all year, He's a calm presence, and he's not going to go out outside of his game to try to do anything crazy. So that gives a huge confidence," Slavin said.

Kochetkov gave up one goal on five shots faced in Game 2. He saw action in the Hurricanes' first-round win over the New Jersey Devils after Andersen was injured in a collision with Devils forward Timo Meier, giving up five goals on 50 shots in two Carolina victories.

Overall, Kochetkov has appeared in nine career playoff games with a save percentage of .871 and a 3.52 goals-against average.

Kochetkov saw the majority of the starts in the regular season for the Hurricanes, going 27-16-3 in 47 starts with a save percentage of .898 and a 2.60 goals-against average.

The change comes as the Hurricanes desperately try to get back into a series in which the Panthers have outscored them 10-2. But there are other lineup considerations for Carolina. Brind'Amour said that defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker are both game-time decisions. Chatfield has yet to appear in the conference finals with an undisclosed injury. Walker was shaken up in Game 2 on a hit from Florida forward A.J. Greer.

Center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was a healthy scratch in Game 2, is expected back in the Hurricanes' lineup.

Puck drop for Game 3 of the East finals is 8 p.m. ET.