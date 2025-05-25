The Oilers dominate the Stars throughout in a 3-0 win to tie the series at 1-1. (1:24)

DALLAS -- Imagine having a career that's so strong that you're not even aware that your next goal further enhances your Hall of Fame résumé.

That's Corey Perry at the moment -- and here's why. His five goals during the 2025 playoffs have placed him in a tie for the second-most goals among the Edmonton Oilers. It further reinforces the narrative that the Oilers might be the deepest of the four remaining teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It does something else too. Although each of his five goals has come with its own sense of significance, Perry's next playoff goal will be even more special, because he'll be tied with the legendary Jean Béliveau for the most postseason goals by a player in their age-39 season, according to QuantHockey.

"I think it's just a love for the game. That's why I want to play the game for as long as I can," Perry said. "Once this game passes you by, it's over, it's done. There's no coming back and I'll move onto something else. That's why what I want to do is play hockey, have fun and just be part of something."

Postseasons create champions, challengers -- and those who wish they could be either one. They create nostalgia for those who have won a title and are seeking another, and yearning for those who have yet to lift a Stanley Cup.

This particular postseason has provided Perry with the opportunity to grab one more before he eventually calls it a career. He is one of just 30 players that is part of the Triple Gold Club: winning a Stanley Cup, an Olympic Gold medal and the IIHF Men's World Championship.

While this is still technically his age-39 season, he did turn 40 back on May 16. That makes him the second-oldest player still remaining in the playoffs, behind Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns.

Perry made his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005. He scored his first career goal five days later against the Oilers. He has since gone on to score 447 more, register more than 900 points and added a Hart Trophy as regular-season MVP, in a career that is either the same age or older than current young NHL stars such as Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

The notion that Perry's career is now old enough to play in the NHL adds to the discussion about how and why he is able to perform at such a high level at a time in which more teams are trying to get younger.

"He's been around so long that he understands that you need to find a role," Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher said. "He won a Hart Trophy when he was in Anaheim, and he was the best player in the league then. Anyone coming here understands that [Connor McDavid] and [Leon Draisaitl] are probably going to get the majority of power-play time and offensive draws.

"I think with being the player he is and being around for so long, he's done such a good job of finding a role and excelling in that role. Not just accepting it, but thriving in it."

OPTIONS ARE EVERYTHING in the postseason. Possessing as many of them as possible enhances a team's chances of winning.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch explained that the veteran winger provides the team with additional line combinations because of his versatility. He can be used on the fourth line or the top line, which is a prime example of how the Oilers have tapped into their depth to reach consecutive conference finals.

That's when something else becomes clear: Playing Perry alongside Draisaitl and McDavid gives the Oilers three Hart Trophy winners on a single line.

It's a distinction that no other active lineup in the NHL can claim.

"Throughout the playoffs, we've moved him around the lineup with Leon and Connor or just with Leon or with [Mattias] Janmark," Knoblauch said. "Whatever position he's been in, whether it's the first or fourth line, he's been able to give us quality minutes."

A player doesn't get to be an eight-time 30-goal scorer without talent for finishing scoring chances. At 30 years old, he had 34 goals in 82 games in the 2015-16 season, but he scored a combined 36 goals in the next two seasons -- which signaled that he might need to reconfigure how he gets those goals going forward.

Perry started to operate more in a bottom-six role in which he was asked to provide more secondary and tertiary goals than that of a primary scorer. A sign that he was gaining comfort in that new role was when he reached double figures twice with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2021-22 and 2022-23).

It's why the Oilers acquired him last season as they sought to add more depth in their eventual run to the Stanley Cup final with the idea he could return in 2024-25.

QuantHockey's data shows that there have been 136 players who have had an age-39 season in NHL history. Perry's 19 goals this season is the same amount that Jaromir Jagr scored in his age-39 campaign in 2011-12. Perry played 81 games this season, which ties him for 10th place with Brett Hull (2003-04).

Of the 27 players who have scored more goals in their age-39 season than Perry, 12 scored more than nine power-play goals. In Perry's case, he did the majority of his work away from the power play, with 13 of them coming in 5-on-5 play. Perry is tied with Patrick Marleau and Gary Roberts, as they all had four goals with the extra-skater advantage.

"He's reliable because he's smart. He can read the play," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, the speed isn't there like other players. But he thinks at it so much better than others. One [thing] Corey is really good at is scoring goals. This year being pretty much in a fourth-line role to score 19 goals. I'm not sure how many he had on the power play in the regular season, but it was very low. For him to do that in his role says a lot."

STARTING HIS CAREER with the Anaheim Ducks gave Perry the platform to become one of the best players of his generation, win a Stanley Cup and become someone whom Oilers teammate Evander Kane said is a future Hall of Famer.

It also gave him a front-row seat to study how future Hall of Famers such as Scott Niedermayer, Chris Pronger and Teemu Selanne prolonged their careers.

Niedermayer played until he was 36. Pronger made it to 37, whereas Selanne became one of 12 players in NHL history to play until he was 43.

"When you're 22 years old, you're sitting back and just watching. You don't really do any of it but you might do some of it," Perry said. "But when you see them do it everyday and continue to do it and when you get to a certain age, you've got to put in the work. If you don't, these young guys coming in are bigger, faster and stronger, and you've got to keep up and do it at a high level."

Perry, right, was an integral part of the Ducks winning the Stanley Cup in 2007. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Every generation of players has its life cycle. Perry was part of the famed 2003 NHL draft class that gave the league future stars such as Patrice Bergeron, Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Getzlaf, Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Brent Seabrook, Eric Staal, Ryan Suter and Burns.

At one point, each of those aforementioned players were franchise cornerstones, and many won Stanley Cups. For the reverence they earned, they also understood what came with aging in a way previous generations didn't quite encounter in the same way.

The group entered the NHL at a time in which younger players didn't receive the most minutes, nor were they paid the most money. It's a complete contrast to the contemporary landscape in which teams place a premium on younger players being trusted in key roles early, which then translates to signing bigger contracts.

A byproduct of that shift was that it heightened the expectations for players of a certain age to meet a physical threshold by placing a premium on body maintenance. It's why many of them were able to play beyond age 35 by taking on various roles on their respective teams -- and not necessarily on the top line or pairing.

Even then, there are limits. Parise and Pavelski retired at the end of last season not having won a Stanley Cup. Fleury, who won three Cups, announced his retirement this season. Burns, Perry and Suter are still active. So what's the secret?

"It's the off-ice work. It's dietary. It's everything," Perry said. "It's just about doing those different things that you can to keep your body in the best shape."

Kane, who turns 34 in August, said that as someone on the back half of his career, he's starting to understand that age is just a number. But, there are advantages to having older players in a dressing room because of their range of experiences.

Over the past two years, the Oilers have been the oldest team in the NHL. Elite Prospects lists them as having an average age of 30, while last season's team averaged 29.2 years. Possessing that much experience has fed into a blueprint in which 11 of the players that the Oilers dressed in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals have more than 70 games of playoff experience.

Four Oilers -- Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl and McDavid -- have combined to appear in 342 playoff games. Perry has 227 games of postseason experience.

Another detail that the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Perry provides to the Oilers is size. The Oilers are the fifth-tallest and fifth-heaviest team in the NHL. The team that was tallest and heaviest this season was the Vegas Golden Knights -- a club that the Oilers beat in five games in order to advance to the Western Conference finals.

"With Pears, he's been really good and really good in front of the net," Kane said. "He's been scoring some big, key goals at key moments for us which is obviously huge. He's a guy that's going to be in the Hall of Fame someday, right? He's been a superstar player in the league for some time.

"When you have that type of pedigree and you've been in the league that long, you understand how to play the game and when you have different skill sets, not just one, you're able to contribute in different ways and he's able to do that."