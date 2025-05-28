        <
          Jets captain Adam Lowry has hip surgery, out 5-6 months

          Alex Petrovic's punishing hit flips Adam Lowry into the bench (0:34)

          • Field Level Media
          May 28, 2025, 07:40 PM

          Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is expected to be sidelined for five-to-six months after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week, the team announced on Wednesday.

          Lowry recorded career-high totals in goals (16), game-winning goals (four) and rating (plus-18) in 73 games this season. The forward also had 18 assists and 34 points.

          Lowry added four goals in 13 games during the playoffs, including the double-overtime winner in Winnipeg's 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first-round series.

          Lowry, 32, totaled 273 points (121 goals, 152 assists) in 775 career games since being selected by Winnipeg in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.