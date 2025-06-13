Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Tomas Nosek was experiencing every hockey player's worst nightmare.

It was overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and the veteran fourth-line forward for the Florida Panthers was sitting in the box for a delay of game penalty after flipping a puck over the glass with 1:42 remaining in extra time. He could only watch helplessly from there as Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl scored the game winner on the ensuing power play.

That was a devastating moment for Nosek. The response from coach Paul Maurice was to ensure that the crushing feeling wouldn't linger.

"You just remind him after the game of being down 2-0 to Toronto [in the second round] when that [fourth] line came in and changed everything for us," Maurice said in his postgame media availability. "And how we are not here [in the Final] without Tomas. It's a tough break. So, we'll just make sure he doesn't eat alone tonight. He's got lots of people sitting at his table and reminding him how good he's been to us."

Nosek didn't see that kind of empathy coming. The 32-year-old has skated for five NHL clubs in his career and called the interaction with Maurice following his gaffe special compared to other dressing rooms.

"He's a tremendous person. He said some things that he didn't need to say, but he said it," Nosek said. "And that's what makes him, for me, a really, really good coach and a really good person as well."

Like Nosek, Maurice has journeyed around the league. It's at his sixth stop -- behind the Panthers' bench -- where he has created his finest work. It's not just that he has guided Florida to a third consecutive Cup Final, where the Panthers are vying for a second straight title after claiming the organization's first one 12 months ago. Maurice has been at the center of his team's cultural movement.

Before Maurice arrived in 2022, the Panthers were a good team on the cusp of greatness. Three years later, Florida is verging on dynastic territory.

That's not all Maurice's doing, of course. But whether he takes credit or not, Maurice has been a linchpin in making the Panthers shine, both as a group and individuals.

"Every single guy respects him so much," forward Sam Bennett said. "When he speaks, everyone's listening, and I think the team's really just bought into the culture that he's implemented into this team. We're all willing to do whatever it takes and play that hard style that he keeps preaching to us, night in and night out, and we've all just bought into that over the years."

IT WAS JUST PRIOR to Christmas in 2021 when Maurice believed his time was up.

He had been the Winnipeg Jets' head coach for nine seasons and could see, with the team limping through a 4-7-2 stretch, that they needed someone else to start calling the shots.

"If you'll allow me some arrogance, I feel I'm better positioned than anyone to know that they need a new voice," Maurice said while announcing his resignation. "They need somebody that can get them to that next place."

Ironically, the same would shortly be true of the Panthers. Little did Maurice know at the time he was the right man for that job. Because when Maurice was bowing out in Winnipeg, he cited a loss of passion for the game itself and swore that without recapturing it, "you can't be as good as you could be or should be, and that's how I feel."

While Maurice was contemplating his future, the Panthers were basking in their present. Florida tore up the NHL with a 122-point showing in 2021-22 to earn the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy as the league's top regular-season team. That accolade didn't serve them well in the postseason though, where Florida flamed out in a second-round sweep by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was Florida, then, that needed the new voice. After the season, GM Bill Zito parted with interim head coach Andrew Brunette, who had taken over when Joel Quenneville resigned in October following sexual assault allegations reported by Kyle Beach against the Chicago Blackhawks during Quenneville's tenure there.

Despite how far Brunette had taken Florida, Zito wanted to woo someone else for the permanent role -- and Maurice was willing to give his past love one last chance.

It's been a match made in heaven, in more ways than one.

Maurice was barely in the fold when Zito rocked the hockey world with a blockbuster trade in July 2022, shipping the Panthers' top scorer Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for forward Matthew Tkachuk.

That haymaker dwarfed the Maurice news, but both acquisitions were integral to redefining the Panthers' brand. Tkachuk exemplified the type of physically focused structure Maurice was sermonizing. Almost in one fell swoop, Florida had found harmony between a superstar and coach. Easy enough then to get everyone else on board too, what with Maurice's knack for knowing how to read his room.

"He's open, honest and speaks his mind," forward Evan Rodrigues said. "I don't think he holds back by any means. [He's] very smart. Knows kind of what to say and when to say it, and does a great job of motivating us."

play 1:27 Matthew Tkachuk: 'When we're playing at our best, we're pretty hard to beat' Matthew Tkachuk speaks with Emily Kaplan about the Florida Panthers' pursuit of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships and what it would mean for their legacy.

Talking might be one of Maurice's greatest strengths -- unless it's about himself. Maurice earned his 1,000th career win when Florida topped Edmonton 6-1 in Game 3 of the Cup Final on Monday, an accomplishment he declined specifically commenting on. But Maurice was touched to hear Bennett's comments about the Panthers' esteem for their coach, calling it "a very kind thing" for his top skater to say about how Maurice has handled leading the Panthers.

"If you walk into the room and you just tell the truth," Maurice said, "whether they want to hear it or not but it's the truth, and over time you could look back and say what that person told me was the truth, you'll have respect for that, I think. So I work hard at trying to find the truth every day and then just telling it as simply as I can with the occasional joke slipped in. Most times I'm the only one that thinks it's funny."

Carter Verhaeghe can't suppress a grin when asked about Maurice and the quirks that make him a unique personality in today's game.

"He's one of a kind," Verhaeghe said. "We see his sense of humor with [the media] and he kind of has the same sense of humor with us. He keeps everything light but makes you want to work; and for the right reasons, for each other. At any given time, he knows what the group needs ... it keeps us loose and focused at the same time."

Fortunately for Maurice it's not his comedic timing that has cemented the Panthers' status as a destination spot for players -- particularly those in search of revitalizing their résumé. While it used to be -- and still is -- thought that Florida's lack of state income tax is what drives NHL free agents to their doorstep, the pull of a Panthers' sweater goes beyond the potential to save some cash. Florida is 141-87-18 under Maurice, a perennial playoff powerhouse and wields some sort of elixir that, when injected into countless newcomers, has resulted in some of their best years ever.

Just ask A.J. Greer.

The veteran signed a two-year deal with Florida this past July 1 and posted a career-high 17 points in the regular season on his way to being a key piece of the Panthers' impactful fourth line during this postseason run. And the way Maurice has made his unit with Nosek feel important is testament to that skill Maurice has in getting the most from his group.

"Every player that comes into this organization elevates their game and gets to a certain point where you're like, 'Wow. Why wasn't he like this in the other organizations?' It translates from the head coach," Greer said. "He's a lot of different coaches that I've had kind of combined into one. He's kind of just a complete package of being able to motivate us and elevate our games mentally."

play 0:36 A.J. Greer helps Panthers regain 2-goal lead A.J. Greer scores early in the second period to help Florida regain a two-goal advantage over the Hurricanes.

It's become the standard in Florida that entering the den comes with high expectations for soaring results. No one epitomizes that more than Maurice. There's a core belief in his system and how he wants to run the team, but personal evolution has taught Maurice to be less rigid in his everyday approach to the game.

"I've spent a lot of years in this league grinding and spitting nails every single day," Maurice said. "It's too hard to do. You have to be able to find places where you can laugh a little bit and enjoy it. Once you know everyone's going to work their butt off, it's easy to do."

That translates into how Maurice puts the Panthers through their practice paces during the playoffs. Florida didn't get on the sheet at all after winning Game 3 and held only an optional practice the morning before Game 4. Maurice is open to adjusting the Panthers schedule as they go, and in tune with what players need to be successful, a vital combination that allows Maurice to know when it's the right time for a skate -- and just how long to keep it going.

"In my relationship with these players, [I ask], when was the last time we added a drill or a skate to practice? I haven't done it in three years," he said. "All I do is as soon as I think I get them to the threshold, I shut practice down. Then you get to have a good time. If you believe that you've worked as hard as you can, then there's nothing left to do."

THEY SAY WINNING can change a man. Maurice, apparently, is not one of them. At least not to his team, who are still getting the same ol' chestnuts from their leader even after hoisting hockey's holy grail a season ago.

"He [brings] pretty much the same stuff. Nothing really changed," Anton Lundell said. "I think you guys know, too; he's got a lot of things to say, so it's not only one or two things. He always switches it up and rotates his quotes. But it's fun to be here, and as a group we like him."

If there has been a shift in Maurice at all it's been a positive for the Panthers. Florida's road to the Cup Final this year was rockier than before, oscillating between dominant stretches and spans of adversity that drew questions about their ability to contend for back-to-back championships.

Maurice kept the Panthers even-keeled through those highs and lows until Florida had fully blossomed.

"He's the same guy, the same coach," defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "Maybe even better, probably. He's really good. He's still very much looking at every game and he's reading into everything. And he's giving us the best chance to win every night."

That might be Maurice's greatest superpower -- an ability to instill confidence. Whether Florida is up or down in a postseason series -- as they have been at times this spring -- the Panthers don't panic. They don't crumble. Stumble, maybe. But the safety net is there. It comes from Maurice and his philosophies that are well-received because they work. Florida can trust that if it follows his lead, good things happen.

And the Panthers could be days away from proving that fact. Again.

"I don't think he's changed since winning [the Cup]. He's the same," Bennett said. "He can be hard on us. He's hard on us when he needs to be. And then he's relaxed with us when he knows that we need [it], so I think he really does have a good feel for what our team needs. We all have the most respect for him."