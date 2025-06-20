Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Stars re-signed defenseman Nils Lundkvist to a one-year, $1.25 million contract on Friday.

Lundkvist, 24, recorded five assists and a plus-4 rating in 39 games this past season.

"Nils brings a unique combination of offensive ability and defensive reliability to our lineup," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement.

"His puck-moving skills, vision, and hockey sense are assets that elevate our game in transition. We're thrilled to have him back and excited to see how he continues to grow and contribute to our success."

Lundkvist has totaled 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) in 183 career games with the New York Rangers and Stars. The Swede was selected by the Rangers with the 28th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft before being traded to Dallas on Sept. 19, 2022 in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft.

The Stars also signed forward Mavrik Bourque to a one-year, $950,000 contract extension. Bourque, 23, recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 73 games last season.