Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers have traded winger Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks, clearing valuable cap space ahead of NHL free agency next month.

Kane, 33, has one more year on his four-year contract that carries a $5.125 million cap hit, and Vancouver is picking up his full salary. The Canucks traded Ottawa's fourth-round pick in 2025 to the Oilers. That pick was actually sent to Vancouver by Edmonton last summer in a trade for forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Kane had a modified 16-team no-trade list. He is a Vancouver native who also played junior hockey in the city.

The veteran winger missed the entire 2024-25 season after multiple surgeries, first to his hip and groin areas and then knee surgery in January. He returned in the Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring 6 goals and 6 assists in 21 games as the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers for the second straight season in the Final. His main asset was his physicality, as Kane had 44 penalty minutes to lead Edmonton in the postseason.

Kane thanked Oilers players, staff and ownership in a message on X "for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise." He thanked Oilers fans for "embracing me and showing unwavering support throughout my time in Edmonton." Kane then said that he's "incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career" with the Canucks.

"It's an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid. Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown as I did many years ago as a Vancouver Giant," he wrote.

As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton.



To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers-thank you for believing in... pic.twitter.com/huOxax5FxK — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) June 25, 2025

The Oilers needed to open up salary cap space to improve their roster, but also because two hefty new contracts will hit their books next season: Center Leon Draisaitl's cap hit goes from $8.5 million to $14 million on a new contract, and standout defenseman Evan Bouchard will also get a raise over his $3.9 million AAV as a restricted free agent.

The trade comes as the NHL is investigating the Oilers for their use of long-term injured reserve on Kane last season, a source confirmed to ESPN, focusing on the second surgery he had on his knee in January. The trade is not expected to affect that investigation.

Daily Faceoff first reported the investigation.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said the acquisition of Kane brings toughness to the team.

"Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group," Allvin said. "We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net. Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League. We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season."

This will be Kane's 16th NHL season, having played 930 games with the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Oilers. He has 326 goals and 291 assists for 617 points in those games, including 1,186 penalty minutes.