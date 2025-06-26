Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn re-signed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract Thursday.

Benn's deal has a base salary of $1 million plus an additional $3 million in potential performance bonuses. He will receive $500,000 for playing in 20, 30, 50 and 60 games during the 2025-26 season, an additional $500,000 if the Stars win the Western Conference finals and $500,000 more if the team captures the Stanley Cup.

Based on recent history, Benn has a good chance of hitting the games played incentives. He has missed just two games in the past four seasons.

"Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star, and has since he was drafted 18 years ago," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season, and we are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship."

Benn, who turns 36 next month, had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) last season, his 16th with the franchise. The forward has been Dallas' captain since Sept. 19, 2013.

He proved he can still be counted on in a second- and third-line role during the Stars' playoff run last season, chipping in one goal and two assists while playing 13:05 per game.

"I'm going into the summer planning on playing next year," Benn said May 30 after the Stars fell to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals. "Prepare like I do every summer like I'm going to play. I don't see myself going anywhere else."

Benn had just completed an eight-year contract that carries a $9.5 million cap hit.

The Art Ross Trophy winner as the league's leading scorer in 2014-15, Benn ranks second in franchise history in goals (399), points (956) and games played (1,192) behind Hall of Famer Mike Modano (557, 1,359, 1,459) and is third in assists (557).

Benn was selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL draft.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.