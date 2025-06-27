Trent Frederic's impressive goal pads the Oilers' lead in the second period. (0:57)

Oilers go up 5-2 on Trent Frederic's goal (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The agreement comes four days before Frederic was set to hit unrestricted free agency.

FREDDY‼️



The #Oilers have signed forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.85 million.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/HO1afzlRsR — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 27, 2025

The Oilers acquired Frederic from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade on March 4 that also included the New Jersey Devils.

Frederic, 27, returned from an ankle sprain and played in one game with Edmonton this season prior to the playoffs. He recorded 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and a minus-14 rating in 57 contests with Boston in 2024-25.

Frederic posted career-high totals in goals (18), assists (22) and points (40) while playing in 82 games in 2023-24.

He has totaled 109 points (55 goals, 54 assists) and a plus-18 rating in 338 career games since being selected by the Bruins with the 29th overall pick of the 2016 NHL draft.