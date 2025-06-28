Open Extended Reactions

Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract Saturday to remain with the Flames.

Bahl, who turned 25 on Friday, would have become a restricted free agent next week.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound blueliner recorded 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) while averaging 21:23 of ice time in 73 games this past season, his first with the Flames.

Bahl was acquired along with a 2025 first-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils last June in exchange for goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Bahl has totaled 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 221 career games with the Devils (2020-24) and Flames.