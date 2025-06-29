Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Conor Sheary on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The 10-year veteran was limited to five games with the Lightning and spent a majority of last season in the minors because of the team's salary cap constraints. The 33-year-old Sheary had one year left on his three-year contract and was due to make $2 million next season.

Sheary won Stanley Cups during each of his first two NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent two years ago and finished with four goals and 15 points in 62 games with the Lightning.

He also played for Buffalo and Washington and has 124 goals and 267 points in 593 career games.

Should he go unclaimed, Sheary will become an unrestricted free agent, with the NHL's signing period opening Tuesday.

Also Sunday, the Seattle Kraken placed forward Joe Veleno on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract, in which he was due to make $2.275 million.

Veleno has five seasons of NHL experience and was acquired by Seattle last week in a trade that sent forward Andre Burakovsky to Chicago. The 25-year-old Veleno spent his first four-plus NHL seasons in Detroit and has 38 goals and 81 points in 306 games.