Veteran forward Claude Giroux is staying in Ottawa after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Senators, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old Giroux is set to return for a fourth season in Ottawa, after helping the Senators reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

The former Flyers captain had 15 goals and 35 assists in 81 games to reach 50 points for a 13th career season last year.

In three seasons with Ottawa, he has scored 71 goals. A seven-time All-Star, he has 365 goals in 18 NHL seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.