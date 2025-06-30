Open Extended Reactions

The Vegas Golden Knights, perhaps freeing up some salary cap room to take a run at free agent forward Mitch Marner this week, dealt veteran defenseman Nicolas Hague to the Nashville Predators late Sunday night in exchange for blueliner Jeremy Lauzon and center Colton Sissons, according to multiple reports.

Hague, a prototypical defensive defenseman, then signed a four-year deal that will pay him $5.5 million per season with his new club, according to TSN and SportsNet.

A 2027 second-round pick, Hague, 26, had five goals and 12 points and averaged 17:30 of ice time in 68 games last season in Vegas

He has only ever played for the Golden Knights, and his career-best offensive season came in 2022-23 there, when he played in 81 games and finished with 17 points.

On Tuesday, Hague would have become a restricted free agent, but Vegas decided to ship him before negotiations cranked up. In return, they add defensive depth in Lauzon, 28, who played in just 28 games last season, and face-off help in Sissons, 31, who had seven goals and 21 points in 72 games with the Predators.

Hague will be viewed upon to aid a leaky defense that allowed 274 goals last season, the seventh-worst total in the Central Division.