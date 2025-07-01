Open Extended Reactions

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 22-year-old forward Logan Stankoven to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6 million.

Stankoven, who was entering the final year of his entry-level contract, came to the Canes from Dallas in the Mikko Rantanen trade and was immediately a fit. He scored five goals in 19 regular-season games before scoring another five goals in 15 playoff games. The Hurricanes lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.

"From the moment he arrived in Raleigh, it was clear to us that Logan was a Hurricane," Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. "We're thrilled that he agrees, and is committed to being a big part of this organization long term."

Dallas was hesitant to part with Stankoven, the team's second-round pick of the 2021 draft, but it was a sticking point for Carolina for dealing Rantanen away.

Stankoven, who appeared in 24 regular-season games and 19 postseason games for Dallas in 2023-24, was technically still a rookie last season by NHL eligibility rules, and finished in the top 10 in Calder Trophy voting. The 5-foot-8 forward is a native of British Columbia and has represented Canada on the international level several times.

The Hurricanes have ample cap space entering the start of free agency Tuesday. Carolina, especially under Tulsky's leadership, has been known to take big swings to improve the team. The Canes have a seven-year playoff qualifying streak, including three trips to the Eastern Conference finals.