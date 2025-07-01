Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Flyers reached agreement on a two-year contract with free agent goaltender Dan Vladar, the team announced Tuesday.

The contract has an average annual value of $3.35 million.

Vladar, who turns 28 in August, figures to split time with Samuel Ersson.

Last season, Vladar finished 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average for the rebuilding Flames. His best season came in 2022-23, when he went 14-6-0 in Calgary, and he's never started more than 30 games in any single season.

The Flyers will be his third team in the NHL, after breaking in with the Boston Bruins in 2020-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.