Gustav Nyquist will remain in the Central Division, with the veteran forward signing a one-year contract worth $3.25 million with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Nyquist, who scored 12 goals and registered 28 points this past season, is a five-time 20-goal scorer who has reached double figures in 11 consecutive campaigns. He extended his streak in 2024-25, which he began with the Nashville Predators before he was moved to the Minnesota Wild.

Whether it was the Jets or another team, those interested in signing Nyquist eyed him with the intent of adding another top-nine winger option. But as for the Jets' specific situation, signing Nyquist comes as they await what happens with unrestricted free agent winger Nikolaj Ehlers, who is the most prominent name remaining in free agency.

Finding a way to potentially replace the production created by Ehlers, among others, was one of the challenges facing the Jets entering free agency.

The Jets entered free agency with $24.513 million in cap space. They got an early start by agreeing to a deal with Winnipeg native and three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews.

But there were concerns beyond whether they could re-sign Ehlers that they needed to confront. They had a decision to make with forwards Mason Appleton and Brandon Tanev. Both would leave in free agency with Appleton signing Wednesday with the Detroit Red Wings while Tanev signed Tuesday with the Utah Mammoth.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also had to get new contracts done for a four-player restricted free agent class that's led by 27-goal scorer Gabriel Vilardi.

It's why they used free agency to also sign Tanner Pearson, who scored 12 goals and 27 points with the Vegas Golden Knights, to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Now that they have Nyquist as part of a haul that includes Pearson and Toews, PuckPedia projects that the Jets have $19.063 million in remaining cap space.