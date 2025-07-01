Greg Wyshynski reports on Aaron Ekblad signing a new deal that keeps him with the Panthers for eight more years. (1:54)

There has been no shortage of excitement already this NHL offseason. Following the Florida Panthers' second consecutive Stanley Cup championship -- and seemingly never-ending celebration -- the annual period of roster modification has begun.

The 2025 NHL draft included 224 prospects finding new homes, and the weekend included trades for Noah Dobson, Charlie Coyle and John Gibson. On Monday, a slew of re-signings, and the trade of Mitch Marner, took several big names off of the free agent big board.

Below you will find our continuously updated free agency tracker for 2025, featuring a list of every player signed, along with analysis of the biggest deals, beginning on July 1.

Note that the newest deals are on top, denoted by date.

June 30

The Red Wings will be continuing their business relationship with veteran forward Patrick Kane, inking a one-year, $3 million extension.

The band is getting back together. After re-upping with Sam Bennett last week, the Panthers re-signed both Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand on Monday.

Rumors of a Mitch Marner trade popped up during draft weekend, and they came to fruition Monday, as the Maple Leafs inked Marner to an eight-year, $12 million AAV extension, then traded him to the Golden Knights for Nicolas Roy.

The Oilers will not be allowing one of their promising young players to leave via offer sheet, as they signed restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $10.5 million AAV contract.

Veteran defenseman Ivan Provorov would have been one of the most sought-after blueliners on the free-agent market. Instead, he'll be back with the Blue Jackets for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a seven-year, $8.5 million AAV deal.

