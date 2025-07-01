Open Extended Reactions

Mikael Granlund, one of the most prominent free agent centers, signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks worth $7 million annually on Tuesday.

Granlund was already going to be a player to watch entering free agency with his most recent team, the Dallas Stars, facing a salary cap crisis that made it challenging for them offer anything remotely close to what the 33-year-old would receive on the open market.

It initially appeared that this particular free agency window could be a rather lucrative one for centers. And it was, but not in the way most would have intended with centers such as Sam Bennett, Matt Duchene, Brock Nelson and John Tavares remaining their current teams while Jonathan Toews signed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets.

That meant any team seeking a top-six or a top-nine center would likely be forced to pay top dollar to acquire anyone who was available and it's what saw Granlund, who can also play on the wing, ink the richest deal of his life with a franchise that's trying to make the playoffs in 2025-26.

Granlund is a three-time 20-goal scorer who finished with 22 goals and 66 points in a season that started with the San Jose Sharks before becoming a trade deadline acquisition by the Stars. He was part of a five Finnish player setup in Dallas with Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen that was nicknamed The Finnish Mafia.

The Finnish Mafia played an instrumental role in the Stars advancing to the Western Conference final for a third consecutive season before they were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers for a second year in a row.

Being a two-way, top-nine center that could be trusted in every situation is why the Stars wanted to keep him but it's also why they couldn't afford his services.

Enter Anaheim.

Missing the postseason for seven consecutive seasons provided the Ducks with the infrastructure to build through the draft. They used that capital to build their current roster around talents like Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, Lukas Dostal, Pavel Mintyukov, Jackson LaCombe and Mason McTavish only to then add more young talent via trade which is how they got Cutter Gauthier and Drew Helleson.

Finishing with 80 points for the first time since 2018-19 season created the expectation that the Ducks might not longer be grounded and could be ready to soar to new heights next season.

That led to Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek firing Greg Cronin after two seasons and hiring Joel Quenneville, who guided the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles.

Verbeek also used the offseason to trade for New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider to give his club a veteran top-nine forward. He also traded forward Trevor Zegras, who was once the face of their youth movement, along with goaltender John Gibson to give the club more than $35.9 million in cap space.

It created the idea that the Ducks could make a signing in free agency while keeping cap space set aside for pending restricted free agents like Dostal, McTavish and Helleson.

They used it to sign Granlund with the idea he could be used down the middle or on the edge to strengthen a top six that could seriously challenge for one of the two Western Conference wild-card spots after finishing 16 points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff berth in 2024-25.